49ers' Brock Purdy Questionable for Bengals Game, Remains in Concussion Protocol

Michael Owens/Getty Images

While he's made some solid steps toward potentially getting the start Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, Brock Purdy remains in the concussion protocol and is questionable to play as of Friday, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The Athletic's Matt Barrows reported that Purdy was a full participant in Friday's practice and is on course to pass through concussion protocol Saturday, allowing him to get back on the field.

Purdy didn't practice Wednesday and was a limited participant Thursday as he's worked through the protocol.

The 49ers' second-year starter entered concussion protocol Wednesday following a hit he took to the head Monday in the team's loss to the Minnesota Vikings. He was able to remain in and finish the game.

Coach Kyle Shanahan revealed that Purdy started to show some symptoms on the team's flight back to San Francisco and was always of the belief that the signal-caller had enough time to clear the protocol in time for Sunday's game.

Purdy has not been at his sharpest over the past two weeks as the 49ers have lost back-to-back games after looking like the league's best team over the opening month of the campaign.