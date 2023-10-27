X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    49ers' Brock Purdy Questionable for Bengals Game, Remains in Concussion Protocol

    Francisco RosaOctober 27, 2023

    MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - OCTOBER 23: Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers scrambles and looks to pass during an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the San Francisco 49ers at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 23, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
    Michael Owens/Getty Images

    While he's made some solid steps toward potentially getting the start Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, Brock Purdy remains in the concussion protocol and is questionable to play as of Friday, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

    The Athletic's Matt Barrows reported that Purdy was a full participant in Friday's practice and is on course to pass through concussion protocol Saturday, allowing him to get back on the field.

    Purdy didn't practice Wednesday and was a limited participant Thursday as he's worked through the protocol.

    The 49ers' second-year starter entered concussion protocol Wednesday following a hit he took to the head Monday in the team's loss to the Minnesota Vikings. He was able to remain in and finish the game.

    Coach Kyle Shanahan revealed that Purdy started to show some symptoms on the team's flight back to San Francisco and was always of the belief that the signal-caller had enough time to clear the protocol in time for Sunday's game.

    Matt Lively @mattblively

    Full exchange here from Kyle Shanahan announcing Brock Purdy is in the protocol for a concussion.<br><br>His symptoms began on the plane ride home. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/49ers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#49ers</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FTTB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FTTB</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/KPIXtv?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KPIXtv</a> <a href="https://t.co/XBoq6wK8eM">pic.twitter.com/XBoq6wK8eM</a>

    Purdy has not been at his sharpest over the past two weeks as the 49ers have lost back-to-back games after looking like the league's best team over the opening month of the campaign.

    49ers' Brock Purdy Questionable for Bengals Game, Remains in Concussion Protocol
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Against Minnesota he threw for 272 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.