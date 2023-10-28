AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction, Highlights From Oct. 27

0 of 0

Welcome to Bleacher Report's live coverage and recap of AEW Rampage on October 27.

For the first time in what feels like years, Abadon was booked to fight on TV as she stepped into the ring for a Fatal 4-Way with Willow Nightingale, Anna Jay and Skye Blue to see which one of them would get a women's title shot on Collision.

Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita squared off, but the biggest grudge match on the card was easily the fight between Santana and Ortiz.

The former Proud and Powerful teammates have been bitter rivals in recent months, so this match is the culmination of all that pent-up anger.