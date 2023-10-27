Lakers News: Jarred Vanderbilt out at Least 2 More Weeks with Heel Injury

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers veteran Jarred Vanderbilt will be sidelined for at least two more weeks with a heel injury, the team told reporters Friday.

Vanderbilt hasn't played since L.A.'s first preseason game on Oct. 7 and there isn't any firm timeline for his return.

After signing a four-year, $48 million extension with the purple and gold in September, Vanderbilt was expected to be in the mix for the fifth starting spot. With his left heel injury leaving him off the court, that role has since been given to Taurean Prince.

However, head coach Darvin Ham told reporters ahead of the season-opener that Prince starting was "circumstantial" because of Vanderbilt's injury.

Vanderbilt's heel ailment was initially described as soreness before the team classified it as left heel bursitis.

The Lakers acquired Vanderbilt in a trade with the Utah Jazz last season and he made an immediate impact for the Purple and Gold. He averaged 7.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals in 26 games while shooting 52.9 percent from the floor and 30.3 percent from deep.

With Vanderbilt off the floor, Prince will have to continue to step up alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The 29-year-old has been solid through L.A.'s first two games of the season, averaging 9.0 points and 1.5 rebounds while shooting 46.2 percent from the floor ad 57.1 percent from beyond the arc.