Buying or Selling Latest WrestleMania 40 Card, Jade Cargill on Raw, More WWE Rumors
Somehow, someway, it's not an exaggeration to say the pro wrestling rumor mill has never been hotter.
Much of the blame falls on WWE, where it's starting to enter the territory where fans really start thinking about the next WrestleMania.
And endless speculation about CM Punk aside, that means buzz about major events such as Crown Jewel and Survivor Series, plus names like Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar and Logan Paul.
If the latest buzz from the rumor mill is any good sign, business is only picking up and leaving that WWE "offseason" vibe.
To assist with keeping up at this wicked pace, here's a look at the most notable buzz worth reviewing, plus whether fans should buy or sell on these items.
WWE's current plans for very top of company
It sure sounds like popular theories amongst fans indeed sit as actual plans WWE has internally for major events, likely at the next 'Mania.
According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats), Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes remains in the top slotting,
But that's not all. The writeup also says WWE is on track for Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair vs. Jade Cargill in the women's division and the anticipated all-twin showdown between Jimmy and Jey Uso.
Impressively, those are the best possible endpoints for most of the Superstars involved. There's no better spot for Ripley than against an all-timer like Lynch and likewise for Cargill against Flair in her first major feud since coming over for AEW.
Really, the only debatable one is Rhodes getting another crack at Reigns, but even then, it would certainly be hard to complain about that rematch.
Verdict: Buying
No Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel?
It doesn't feel like WWE fans are all that far away from another Brock Lesnar appearance, especially with a major show like Crown Jewel coming up.
But according to PWInsider.com (h/t H Jenkins of Ringside News), Lesnar won't appear at the show at all.
The writeup mentions that since the show sold out so fast, WWE will opt to save a Lesnar appearance for a later date.
It's a hard sell, though. One can presume every PLE in Saudi Arabia has sold extremely fast and that hasn't stopped WWE from giving fans their throwback hits like Undertaker and others in the past.
That's not to suggest the card isn't already stacked. Reigns will fight L.A. Knight, Seth Rollins will go against Drew McIntyre, even Logan Paul will challenge Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship. Names like John Cena will presumably be there.
So why not Lesnar, even if it's say, a backstage appearance with someone like Cena? To think this would be the first PLE in Saudi Arabia Lesnar misses is hard to fathom given how much his presence could boost the talent around him in some capacity.
Verdict: Selling
Logan Paul set to win title?
Speaking of Logan Paul challenging for that United States Championship, it's fair to wonder if WWE actually gives him the nod with a win.
According to Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso (h/t Ortman), the expectation is that Paul will do just that at Crown Jewel.
It's a layup of a buy at this point, too, because the U.S. title has been so forgettable as of late. Austin Theory just had a very solid run after Rollins, but much of that has been derailed since Mysterio took it.
Which is to say, for one, that's not all Mysterio's fault. And two, it won't hurt the belt or fans all that much if Paul takes it out and about on podcasts and other events while acting as a part-time Superstar. At this point, it might even be a good thing and be closer to what WWE would like for titles after that merger with UFC, anyway.
Verdict: Buying
No plans for Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins
Another big thing recently hinted? Reigns and Rollins clashing once more in a champion vs. champion matchup at Survivor Series.
Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), though, reports "for sure" that WWE won't opt to do that again.
There's a give-and-take here, though. On one hand, WWE has tried going away from traditional things under Triple H lately and the Raw vs. SmackDown stuff at this particular PLE would fit the bill.
But on the other, Raw general manager Adam Pearce and SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis have already butted heads on the path to Survivor Series, so it would only feel natural to have Reigns and Rollins dance again.
Last time fans saw that, Rollins memorably came out in gear he wore with Reigns during their time together with The Shield and pulled off a rare win over Reigns, albeit via disqualification.
WWE making another match against Rollins one of Reigns' few matches of late is a no-brainer and the perfect headliner, especially at a time when Rollins needs something fresh, anyway.
Verdict: Selling
Jade Cargill Debut Destination Set
Plenty of speculation has surrounded the eventual debut of Jade Cargill after her coming over from AEW.
But in the end, the decision sort of feels predictable.
According to BWE (h/t Ortman), Cargill will debut as a part of the Raw roster.
One could see an argument for elsewhere, sure. SmackDown would provide what feels like an almost inevitable feud with Charlotte Flair. NXT has been home to big names like Becky Lynch and pitting her on the "third" brand that competed with AEW would be poetic, in a way.
But it's Raw, not SmackDown, that could use the help and as much as WWE wants to prop up NXT lately, it wouldn't feel right to make this big of a deal about Cargill not to throw her on one of the big two.
There's a time and a place for elsewhere, but a Raw debut still feels like the big time.
Verdict: Buying