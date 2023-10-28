Buying or Selling Latest WrestleMania 40 Card, Jade Cargill on Raw, More WWE Rumors

2 of 5

It doesn't feel like WWE fans are all that far away from another Brock Lesnar appearance, especially with a major show like Crown Jewel coming up.

But according to PWInsider.com (h/t H Jenkins of Ringside News), Lesnar won't appear at the show at all.

The writeup mentions that since the show sold out so fast, WWE will opt to save a Lesnar appearance for a later date.

It's a hard sell, though. One can presume every PLE in Saudi Arabia has sold extremely fast and that hasn't stopped WWE from giving fans their throwback hits like Undertaker and others in the past.

That's not to suggest the card isn't already stacked. Reigns will fight L.A. Knight, Seth Rollins will go against Drew McIntyre, even Logan Paul will challenge Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship. Names like John Cena will presumably be there.

So why not Lesnar, even if it's say, a backstage appearance with someone like Cena? To think this would be the first PLE in Saudi Arabia Lesnar misses is hard to fathom given how much his presence could boost the talent around him in some capacity.