    Jets' Carl Lawson Eyes Playing Time amid Trade Rumors: 'I'm Not a Cheerleader'

    Adam WellsOctober 27, 2023

    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 01: Carl Lawson #58 of the New York Jets looks on during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on January 01, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
    Steph Chambers/Getty Images

    New York Jets defensive end Carl Lawson is hoping to get more time on the field amid speculation he could be dealt ahead of the NFL's trade deadline on Oct. 31.

    Speaking to reporters about the trade rumors and his current role on the Jets, Lawson explained he's "not a cheerleader" and "always" wants to contribute for his team.

    "I definitely want to play and contribute," he said. "I know I can. I've proven that. Yeah, I always want to contribute, but right now I'm with the Jets, but I definitely want to play more. I definitely want to do what I did last year [seven sacks]. ... I'm a football player, not a cheerleader."

    Going into Week 6, The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported the Jets "would be willing" to move on from Lawson.

    At this point, there's no reason for the Jets to keep the 28-year-old. He's been a healthy scratch twice this season, most recently in Week 5 when the Jets played the Denver Broncos.

    Even when Lawson has been on the active roster, Jets head coach Robert Saleh has barely used him. He hasn't played more than 30 percent of the defensive snaps in any of the four games he's played.

    Lawson was a productive pass-rusher for the Jets last season. He finished second on the team with 24 quarterback hits and seven sacks.

    The Jets restructured Lawson's contract during the offseason to convert his non-guaranteed money into an $8 million guarantee.

    Field Yates @FieldYates

    Jets DE Carl Lawson has agreed to a reworked deal, per source.<br><br>Lawson was due a non-guaranteed $15M, but is now due a base value of $9M, $8M of that is guaranteed. He has $3M more available in incentives. <br><br>The move creates $12.7M in 2023 cap space for the Jets.

    After spending the first four seasons of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals, Lawson signed a three-year, $45 million deal with the Jets as a free agent in March 2021. A ruptured Achilles suffered during a joint preseason practice kept him out for the entire 2021 season.

    Lawson only has a $3 million cap hit this season and four void years on his deal. It certainly wouldn't be a surprise if the Jets and Lawson go their separate ways soon given where he seems to stand on their depth chart and his public desire to get more playing time.