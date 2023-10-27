Joel Embiid Trade Rumors: Knicks' Reported Offer Wasn't Taken 'Seriously' by 76ers

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Amid recent speculation that the New York Knicks were keeping tabs on Joel Embiid's status with the Philadelphia 76ers, the reigning NBA MVP doesn't appear to be in a hurry to leave his current team.

According to SNY's Ian Begley, the 76ers "didn't take it seriously" in reference to the proposed package New York was preparing to make for Embiid if he were to request a trade.

Begley added the belief within the 76ers organization is Embiid is "committed to competing for a title with the Sixers and finishing his career in Philadelphia."

On Tuesday, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported the Knicks were willing to build an offer for Embiid around three key players, including Julius Randle, R.J. Barrett, Evan Fournier and Mitchell Robinson, and two or three future first-round draft picks.

As the 76ers have tried to find a solution to James Harden's trade request, team president of basketball operations Daryl Morey has said they either need "a very good player or something that we can turn into a very good player" to move the 10-time All-Star.

One reason the Sixers would want to maximize their return for Harden is because of the impact it could have on Embiid's future. This is the first season of his four-year, $213.3 million contract that runs through 2025-26 and has a player option for 2026-27.

Embiid stoked the flames of a potential future trade over the summer in an interview with Maverick Carter at the Uninterrupted Sports Film Festival by saying he just wants a chance to compete for championships "whether it's in Philly or anywhere else."

Begley reported in July there's a connection between the Knicks and Embiid because team president Leon Rose used to be the six-time All-Star's agent, but there was definitively no indication Embiid wanted to be moved or that the Sixers would consider dealing him.

It's not impossible that this season goes awry for the 76ers and Embiid decides it's in his best interest to play for another team, but it seems like neither side should be in that position right now.

The Sixers had a strong showing in their season opener against the Milwaukee Bucks, despite coming up short in a 118-117 loss.