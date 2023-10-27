NBA Rumors: Clippers Offered Terance Mann for Jrue Holiday in Blazers Trade Talks

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

If James Harden doesn't clear the bar for the type of player whom the Los Angeles Clippers would be willing to trade Terance Mann for, Jrue Holiday apparently does.

Per Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer, one reason why the Philadelphia 76ers have insisted Mann be included in any trade offers for Harden is because team officials learned the 27-year-old was offered to the Portland Trail Blazers when the Clippers were trying to acquire Holiday.

As the Sixers have tried to navigate Harden's trade request with their own desire to remain a team capable of being one of the best in the Eastern Conference, Mann has reportedly been a sticking point in their talks with the Clippers.

The Athletic's Sam Amick reported last week that Philadelphia indicated it was willing to accept an offer of one unprotected first-round draft pick, a pick swap, matching salaries and Mann from the Clippers for Harden, but "Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank reiterated the team's stance that Mann would not be part of their offer."

After the Blazers acquired Holiday from the Milwaukee Bucks in the Damian Lillard trade, they quickly put the two-time All-Star back on the trade block.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium said the Clippers were among the teams Portland spoke with about Holiday.

Holiday wound up being traded to the Boston Celtics for Malcolm Brogdon, Robert Williams III, a 2024 first-round draft pick and an unprotected first-round pick in 2029.

Meanwhile, the Harden situation remains unresolved. He returned to the Sixers' practice facility on Wednesday after being away for 10 days for a personal matter that the team deemed an excused absence.

Per Charania, the Sixers asked Harden not to travel with the team for their first two games on Thursday against the Milwaukee Bucks and Saturday against the Toronto Raptors.

Mann has developed into a solid role player for the Clippers. He was a second-round draft pick by the club in 2019 and has appeared in 270 games over the past four seasons.