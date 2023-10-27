Bucks' Adrian Griffin: Damian Lillard 'Wasn't Going to Let Us Lose' vs. 76ers

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Adrian Griffin was confident that Damian Lillard would come up clutch during the team's 118-117 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night.

"You just got a sense during the game, he wasn't going to let us lose," he said, per CBS News Philadelphia.

Lillard finished his Bucks debut with 39 points on 45 percent shooting, going a perfect 17-17 from the charity stripe. He also added eight rebounds and four assists.

While the 33-year-old only shot 4-12 from three, he hit a deep step-back triple over Kelly Oubre Jr. to put Milwaukee up by five points with just over a minute remaining in the fourth quarter.

Lillard's 39 points set a Bucks franchise record for a scoring total in a debut, topping the 34 points that Terry Cummings dropped in his first game with the franchise back in 1984.

With Khris Middleton on a minutes restriction, the superstar point guard's shot-creation and ball-handling abilities were sorely needed to beat Philadelphia.

While his play on the court seemed unaffected by the new environment, Lillard acknowledged the difference when speaking to reporters after the game.

"It was definitely different," he said (via CBS). "I think I've been in an environment where I come in the arena and know everybody that works in the arena. When I get on the court, I look around and I even recognize the fans that have been there year after year after year. It's just a super, super familiar environment that I'd been in."

After 11 seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers, it's only natural that Lillard is taking some time to get used to his new home arena.