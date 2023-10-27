USWNT's Alex Morgan Criticized by Fans After Missed Penalty in Draw vs. Colombia

USWNT's Alex Morgan Criticized by Fans After Missed Penalty in Draw vs. ColombiaOctober 27, 2023
Another USWNT game, another disappointing result.
Granted, Thursday's scoreless draw against Colombia was only a friendly. The stakes weren't high. But after the disappointment at the World Cup, scrutiny is at an all-time high.
Under the microscope on this particular night was Alex Morgan, who failed to convert a penalty and saw her goalless streak continue.
Suffice to say, she wasn't free from criticism on social media after the contest:
The Cooligans @SoccerCooligans
not sure if we can handle seeing Alex Morgan miss any more penalties for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USWNT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USWNT</a>. 😭 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USAvCOL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USAvCOL</a> <a href="https://t.co/cE7glDmizX">pic.twitter.com/cE7glDmizX</a>
Katey Hadlock @Katey_Lauren93
Unpopular opinion but it's time for Alex Morgan to retire from the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USWNT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USWNT</a> she can continue playing for the NWSL if she wants but it's time for her to be off the US team her touches are sloppy, lots of flopping, can't control the ball, lack of speed & not able to finish anymore.
An uninspiring draw doesn't come down entirely to Morgan, of course. But in a game when the United States held the advantage in possession (53 percent), shots (9-3, 2-2 on target) and corner kicks (9-1), it's natural to hone in on the point of the spear.
For years, Morgan was as sharp and dangerous as any woman in the world from her No. 9 position. Her runs were threatening; her finishing precise. She was the natural replacement for another USWNT legend, Abby Wambach, and combined with players like Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd to lead the USWNT through a period of true domination.
But now the American women find themselves at a crossroads between that generation and a collection of young, talented players itching for their chance. The USWNT continues to struggle making that transition.
Megan Swanick @Meg_Swanick
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USWNT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USWNT</a> vs Colombia 🇺🇸🇨🇴 ends 0-0. A fun watch, but a frustrating match on multiple fronts, including primarily that this team remains stuck in gelatinous limbo it refuses to move forward from for some reason.
Jonathan Tannenwald @thegoalkeeper
Part of me looks at this game and says it's a friendly.<br><br>Part of me looks at this game and sees a <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USWNT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USWNT</a> front six of a 6, two 8s (even though one can play the 10), two wingers with strikers' profiles, and a 9.<br><br>That part can't help sighing.
And Morgan increasingly feels like a part of the USWNT's storied past rather than an instrumental part of its future.
Perhaps that feels harsh to say about a legitimate legend in United States soccer. But Morgan is also 34 and international goal droughts that last over eight months tend to speak for themselves.
The United States is stuck at the moment. There's no denying it. Thursday was just a friendly, but it illustrated many of the same issues that have gone unaddressed for the past year. To that point, Morgan's place atop the attack has earned an additional level of scrutiny.