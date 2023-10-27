USWNT's Alex Morgan Criticized by Fans After Missed Penalty in Draw vs. Colombia

Brad Smith/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

Another USWNT game, another disappointing result.

Granted, Thursday's scoreless draw against Colombia was only a friendly. The stakes weren't high. But after the disappointment at the World Cup, scrutiny is at an all-time high.

Under the microscope on this particular night was Alex Morgan, who failed to convert a penalty and saw her goalless streak continue.

Suffice to say, she wasn't free from criticism on social media after the contest:

An uninspiring draw doesn't come down entirely to Morgan, of course. But in a game when the United States held the advantage in possession (53 percent), shots (9-3, 2-2 on target) and corner kicks (9-1), it's natural to hone in on the point of the spear.

For years, Morgan was as sharp and dangerous as any woman in the world from her No. 9 position. Her runs were threatening; her finishing precise. She was the natural replacement for another USWNT legend, Abby Wambach, and combined with players like Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd to lead the USWNT through a period of true domination.

But now the American women find themselves at a crossroads between that generation and a collection of young, talented players itching for their chance. The USWNT continues to struggle making that transition.

And Morgan increasingly feels like a part of the USWNT's storied past rather than an instrumental part of its future.

Perhaps that feels harsh to say about a legitimate legend in United States soccer. But Morgan is also 34 and international goal droughts that last over eight months tend to speak for themselves.