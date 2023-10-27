NBA G League Draft 2023: Date, Schedule, Format and Top Players Available

Mercedes Oliver/NBAE via Getty Images

The NBA G League is larger than ever.

When the G League tips off the first game of the 2023-24 season on November 10, there will be a record 31 teams thanks to the new addition of Rip City Remix, the Portland Trail Blazers' affiliate.

These teams will begin the season fighting for the Showcase Cup.

After battling through a 14-game in-season tournament, eight final teams compete in the single-elimination 2023 NBA G League Winter Showcase, which the league describes as its "annual in-season scouting event," from December 19 to 22.

After that, records reset, and the 34-game regular season begins December 27.

The top six teams in the G League's East and West conferences will end the season by competing in the NBA G League Playoffs, which lead up to the NBA G League Finals in April 2024.

Before all of that comes the NBA G League Draft, which follows league rearrangement through both an expansion draft and international draft in June. Here's what to look out for this weekend.

NBA G League Draft Info

Date: Saturday, Oct. 28

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Eligible players are at least 18 years old and include college players undrafted by the NBA, players waived by NBA after training camp, and prospects from outside the United States, according to the G League.

Notables in NBA G League Draft Player Pool

Forward Isiaih Mosley, who played three seasons with Missouri State and one with Missouri, passed up on his final year of college eligibility in order to turn pro. Mosley averaged 20.1 points per game in his final two seasons with Missouri State and will remain eligible for the 2024 NBA draft, per DraftExpress.com's Jon Chepkevich.

Guard Teafale Lenard Jr., who committed to Memphis before announcing in July he would pass over joining the Tigers in order to turn pro, was ranked in July as one of the top 10 college basketball defenders in the nation by College Basketball Report after recording 61 blocks for Middle Tennessee State University last season. He will be available in the G League draft, per Chepkevich.

Guard/wing Tray Maddox Jr., a former Cal State Fullerton player who averaged 12.5 points per game in his fifth college season last year for Western Michigan, went unselected in the 2023 NBA Draft and will be available, per No Ceilings NBA's Maxwell Baumbach.

Half of the players on NBA rosters on October 24 to open the 2022-23 season had G League experience, according to the league's website. That list included Scoot Henderson, the No. 3 pick of the 2023 NBA draft and former NBA G League Ignite star now playing for the Portland Trail Blazers.