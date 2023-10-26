DeMar DeRozan on Bulls' Blowout Loss to Thunder: 'We Won't Let That Happen Again'

AP Photo/Paul Beaty

The Chicago Bulls' 2023-24 season began with a 124-104 home loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, a spirited third-quarter discussion between head coach Billy Donovan and Nikola Vučević and a players-only meeting.

Naturally, that's not the way the Bulls wanted to begin this season, and DeMar DeRozan is determined to not have a repeat performance.

The Donovan-Vučević confrontation appears to be water under the bridge, at least based on each of their postgame comments. And the postgame players-only talk appears to have ironed out some concerns.

The Bulls entered this season stressing continuity and returned their top six scorers from a 40-42 team that missed the playoffs. Chicago certainly has the talent on the roster to excel and make a playoff appearance, but Wednesday obviously wasn't the way anyone wanted the season to start.

"Guys want to win," Bulls guard Zach Lavine said postgame, per ESPN's Jamal Collier. "You put up a game like this in game 1, you're going to have some conversations. Guys are frustrated and you should be. ... It's a good thing, but sucks that it happened game one. It happened, and we got to go from there."