Suns' Devin Booker, Bradley Beal Reportedly out vs. Lakers with Foot, Back Injuries

Jed Jacobsohn/NBAE via Getty Images

The injury bug is hitting the Phoenix Suns hard to begin the 2023-24 season.

Both Devin Booker and Bradley Beal will miss Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers due to injury, according to The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania. Booker is dealing with a foot ailment and Beal is struggling with a back injury.

According to Jared Greenberg of NBA on TNT, Booker could also missed Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. The guard is "aiming" to return to the court next Tuesday against the San Antonio Spurs.

Booker was listed as questionable on Phoenix's injury report for the season opener on Tuesday against the Golden State Warriors with soreness in his left big toe.

Despite the ailment, the three-time All-Star helped the Suns to a 108-104 victory over the Dubs, finishing with 32 points, six rebounds, eight assists and one steal in nearly 37 minutes.

Beal, meanwhile, was kept out of Phoenix's opener due to his back ailment.

The 30-year-old missing the team's first two games of the season is ultimately disappointing as the Suns acquired him in a trade with the Washington Wizards during the offseason in hopes he would play a big role in the starting five.

With Beal sidelined for the first game of the season, Grayson Allen started in his place. He finished with four rebounds and two assists in nearly 21 minutes on the court.

With Beal and Booker out for Thursday's matchup against the Lakers, it will be on Kevin Durant to do the heavy lifting. Durant put up 18 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and one block in 36 minutes.

While Allen figures to start again, Jordan Goodwin could also be thrust into the starting lineup with Booker out. They would suit up alongside Durant, Josh Okogie and Jusuf Nurkic.