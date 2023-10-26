Raiders' Jimmy Garoppolo Returns to Practice, Poised to Start vs. Lions After Injury

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo returned to practice on Thursday and is in line to start Monday night's game against the Detroit Lions, per Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Garoppolo missed a Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears with a back injury.

Garoppolo injured his back in the first half of an Oct. 15 win over the New England Patriots and didn't return. He was transported to the hospital to be scanned for an internal injury before being deemed to have suffered a back ailment.

The 31-year-old also missed a Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers while in concussion protocol.

Garoppolo has struggled to stay healthy nearly his entire career, but his return to the lineup will be a huge boost to the Raiders offense.

Through five games this season, Garoppolo has completed 68 percent of his passes for 1,079 yards and seven touchdowns against eight interceptions.

With Garoppolo under center, the Raiders are 3-2. Without him available, the team is 0-2 and now 3-4 on the season.

Both Aidan O'Connell and Brian Hoyer have started when Garoppolo has been sidelined this season. O'Connell got the start in Week 4 and Hoyer started last weekend's loss to the Bears.

If Garoppolo is unavailable for Monday's matchup against the Lions, O'Connell would be in line to start, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano.