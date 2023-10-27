Bryce Young vs CJ Stroud: What NFL History Tells Us About Rookie No. 1 vs. No. 2 Pick

Bryce Young vs CJ Stroud: What NFL History Tells Us About Rookie No. 1 vs. No. 2 PickOctober 27, 2023
Sunday in Charlotte, the 2023 NFL draft's top selection, quarterback Bryce Young, will go toe-to-toe with the No. 2 overall pick, quarterback C.J. Stroud, when Young's Carolina Panthers host Stroud's Houston Texans.
It marks just the fifth time in modern NFL history in which quarterbacks chosen first and second overall have faced each other as rookie starters.
How might this unfold? Let's look at the past occurrences and do our best to project.
Drew Bledsoe vs. Rick Mirer (1993)
The 1993 draft was only the second draft in the Super Bowl era in which quarterbacks went off the board 1-2, with Drew Bledsoe landing with the New England Patriots in the top spot and Rick Mirer going to the Seattle Seahawks right after that. That came 22 years after the Patriots and New Orleans Saints did so with Jim Plunkett and Archie Manning in the top two spots, but Plunkett and Manning didn't face off as rooks.
Three weeks into the '93 campaign, Bledsoe threw two interceptions in a 17-14 home loss to Mirer's Seahawks at Foxboro Stadium. However, it's not as though Mirer lit it up. In fact, he had just 117 yards on 12 completions before exiting the game with an eye injury.
Neither QB was great overall that year, but Mirer was the higher-rated of the two passers in '93 before Bledsoe obviously went on to have a stronger career with four Pro Bowls.
Anyway, the Swami has the highlights here.
Peyton Manning vs. Ryan Leaf (1998)
Five years later, the third-ever QB 1-2 scenario took place when the Indianapolis Colts took eventual legend Peyton Manning before the San Diego Chargers selected eventual mega-bust Ryan Leaf.
The two met five games into that campaign, and it wasn't pretty.
Both completed 12 of 23 passes and posted sub-70 passer ratings. Manning threw his 12th of an NFL-high 28 interceptions on the season, but the Colts did win 17-12 and at least Manning had a much better rookie campaign (and wildly better career) than Leaf.
Chris Berman again with the "highlights."
Jameis Winston vs. Marcus Mariota (2015)
Tim Couch and Donovan McNabb did not meet as 1-2 picks in 1999, nor did Andrew Luck and Robert Griffin III in 2012. But in 2015, Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota did just that in their respective career debuts when Mariota's Tennessee Titans hosted Winston's Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1.
Mariota completed all but two of 15 passes and threw four touchdown strikes as the Titans dominated 42-14, while Winston threw two interceptions in a poor performance.
Winston went on to make the Pro Bowl despite mediocre numbers on a mediocre team. Mariota was better statistically as a rookie, but neither has made much of his NFL career. At least Mariota started on a high, although for what it's worth, Winston got some revenge when the two met again last season while Mariota was an Atlanta Falcon and Winston was a Saint.
Mariota-focused highlights of the original battle here.
Trevor Lawrence vs. Zach Wilson (2021)
Jared Goff and Carson Wentz did not face each other as rookie first and second picks in 2016, making them the fourth 1-2 QB duo not to meet as rookies. But late in the 2021 season, top Jacksonville Jaguars pick Trevor Lawrence and No. 2 New York Jets selection Zach Wilson evened things out with the fourth 1-2 rookie QB battle since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger.
On that occasion, Wilson (14-of-22 with a touchdown and no picks and 91 rushing yards) narrowly outplayed Lawrence (26-of-39 with no touchdowns or picks, a fumble and 37 rushing yards) as the Jets defeated the Jags at home.
Lawrence still probably had a slight edge on Wilson during a '21 season that wasn't pretty for either, but he really began to pull away by earning a Pro Bowl nod while Wilson lost his job in 2022. Now, Wilson is a backup being used only as an interim starter for the injured Aaron Rodgers.
Here are the moving pictures from the 2021 Week 16 battle.
What to expect Sunday
Well, it's funny that Wilson and Leaf got the better of both Lawrence and Manning in terms of individual statistics in their head-to-head matchups, because the latter two quarterbacks either are or are on track to become legends. It's also interesting that the team quarterbacked by the No. 2 pick has won three of the four matchups, even though it's hard to argue any of them had/have had better careers than those chosen above them.
It just goes to show how little one game usually matters in the grand scheme, and serves as a reminder that we must be patient. Stroud has greatly outperformed Young this season, but he's probably on the better of the two teams (as is often logically the case when the team that picked second plays the team that picked first). And it's entirely possible that even if he and the Texans hammer Young's Panthers on the road Sunday, Young will bounce back and have a better career than Stroud.
Regardless, sit back and enjoy a rarity as two hungry and superbly talented young players go head-to-head this weekend.