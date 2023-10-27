Bryce Young vs CJ Stroud: What NFL History Tells Us About Rookie No. 1 vs. No. 2 Pick

1 of 5

Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The 1993 draft was only the second draft in the Super Bowl era in which quarterbacks went off the board 1-2, with Drew Bledsoe landing with the New England Patriots in the top spot and Rick Mirer going to the Seattle Seahawks right after that. That came 22 years after the Patriots and New Orleans Saints did so with Jim Plunkett and Archie Manning in the top two spots, but Plunkett and Manning didn't face off as rooks.

Three weeks into the '93 campaign, Bledsoe threw two interceptions in a 17-14 home loss to Mirer's Seahawks at Foxboro Stadium. However, it's not as though Mirer lit it up. In fact, he had just 117 yards on 12 completions before exiting the game with an eye injury.

Neither QB was great overall that year, but Mirer was the higher-rated of the two passers in '93 before Bledsoe obviously went on to have a stronger career with four Pro Bowls.