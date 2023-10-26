Report: Baker Mayfield, Chris Godwin to Play for Bucs vs. Bills Despite Injuries

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have two of their best offensive players available for Thursday night's matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield and wide receiver Chris Godwin, who are both listed as questionable on the injury report, will play against the Bills, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Mayfield is dealing with a knee injury and soreness in the area kept him from practicing on Monday, per The Athletic's Jeff Howe, who added there is no structural damage to his knee. Godwin, meanwhile, is dealing with a neck ailment.

Following Tuesday's practice, Mayfield told reporters that he is dealing with a nagging knee injury that has hampered him since an Oct. 1 win over the New Orleans Saints.

"Yesterday it was pretty sore," Mayfield said, per ProFootballTalk's Josh Alper. "Less than 24 hours after the game, that's kinda how it always goes. Just re-aggravated what I had against the Saints. Nothing too bad, just pain tolerance and move on."

Mayfield is putting together a solid 2023 season, which is his first in Tampa Bay. He has completed 65.2 percent of his passes for 1,363 yards and eight touchdowns against four interceptions in six games, in addition to rushing for 99 yards.

Godwin, meanwhile, was a full participant in practice on Wednesday despite the neck ailment.

The 27-year-old has appeared in all six games for the Bucs this year, catching 33 passes for 398 yards. However, he has yet to catch a touchdown pass from Mayfield, who may look to get him more involved against the Bills on Thursday.

Mike Evans has been Mayfield's top target this season, catching 30 passes for 468 yards and four scores.