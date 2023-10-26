Fantasy Football Week 8 Cheat Sheet: Deep Sleepers to Grab on Waiver Wire

3 of 3

Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Last November, the Rams decided they no longer needed Darrell Henderson Jr. and waived him off their roster. Nearly one year later, they came running back to the running back after both Kyren Williams (ankle) and Ronnie Rivers (knee) landed on injured reserve, first signing Henderson to the practice squad and then elevating him to the active roster for Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He didn't merely fill out a roster spot, though; he wound up being the team's featured back.

During that game, he handled a team-high 18 carries, tallied the club's lone rushing score and had the only target among Rams running backs. He wasn't quite elite, but 66 scrimmage yards and a touchdown is still a solid day at the office.