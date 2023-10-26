Fantasy Football Week 8 Cheat Sheet: Deep Sleepers to Grab on Waiver WireOctober 26, 2023
Fantasy Football Week 8 Cheat Sheet: Deep Sleepers to Grab on Waiver Wire
The fantasy football waiver wire should be relatively easy to navigate in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
OK, that's actually only sort of true.
The good news is this is our first week without byes since Week 4, so you should theoretically have your full roster available. However, that probably isn't the case, since injuries have mounted over the first seven weeks, so you still have to account for them.
Luckily, there are a few sleeper streamers—available in 50-plus percent of Yahoo leagues, per FantasyPros—in case you have spots to fill.
Kendrick Bourne, WR, New England Patriots (39 Percent Rostered)
While New England's passing game has mostly been one for fantasy majors to avoid this season, Bourne is doing what he can to change that.
He looks the No. 1 receiver on the roster and has typically made things happen when the Patriots have treated him as such.
This past Sunday, he caught six-of-seven targets for 63 yards and a score. The week prior, he hauled in 10-of-11 targets for 89 yards. Back in Week 1, he collected six-of-11 targets for 64 yards and two touchdowns. His worst finish in point-per-reception scoring among receivers in this stretch was tying for 15th in Week 7.
He is giving New England reasons to keep sending passes his way and giving fantasy managers reasons to move up their waiver-wire wish lists.
Derek Carr, QB, New Orleans Saints (35 Percent Rostered)
If Carr ever elevated his touchdown count, his rostership would climb in a hurry.
Even without the scoring (six passing touchdowns in seven games), though, his volume is loud enough to make him a serviceable (at worst) streamer.
Just five quarterbacks have more fantasy points to show for the past two weeks, per FantasyPros, which is a pretty remarkable stat considering Carr has just two touchdowns and two interceptions over this stretch. What he does have, though, are a whopping 105 pass attempts which have yielded 65 completions for 654 passing yards combined.
His schedule looks promising, too, as he'll face the Indianapolis Colts, Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings leading up to a Week 11 bye.
Darrell Henderson Jr., RB, Los Angeles Rams (38 Percent Rostered)
Last November, the Rams decided they no longer needed Darrell Henderson Jr. and waived him off their roster. Nearly one year later, they came running back to the running back after both Kyren Williams (ankle) and Ronnie Rivers (knee) landed on injured reserve, first signing Henderson to the practice squad and then elevating him to the active roster for Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
He didn't merely fill out a roster spot, though; he wound up being the team's featured back.
During that game, he handled a team-high 18 carries, tallied the club's lone rushing score and had the only target among Rams running backs. He wasn't quite elite, but 66 scrimmage yards and a touchdown is still a solid day at the office.
It is worth noting that his role last week won't necessarily be his role this week, so it's possible he could slip down the pecking order pretty quickly. Having said that, though, he looks like the Rams running back to roster, and his RB2 potential this week makes him a priority target on waivers.