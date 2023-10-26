Mavericks' Luka Dončić: Matchup with Spurs' Victor Wembanyama Was 'a Fun Challenge'

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The first meeting between Luka Dončić and Victor Wembanyama turned into a thrilling affair with the Dallas Mavericks escaping Wednesday's regular-season opener with a 126-119 win over the San Antonio Spurs.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Dončić called it "a fun challenge" to go against the rookie sensation.

"It was fun," the Mavs superstar said. "We knew the whole building was going to be loud and everything. This is probably one of the best prospects to enter the NBA, so it was fun. For me personally, I like challenges, so that was a fun challenge."

One thing that made this game fun for Dončić was he ultimately got the last laugh. The four-time All-Star finished with 33 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists, making him just the third player in NBA history with a 30-point triple-double in a season opener.

Dončić scored or assisted on each of the final 11 points for the Mavericks after Wembanyama's jumper tied the game at 115 with 3:55 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Wembanyama struggled to get going for most of the game because of foul trouble. He had two fouls by the end of the first quarter and picked up his fifth 26 seconds into the fourth quarter.

After coming back into the game with 7:12 left to play, Wembanyama scored nine points down the stretch to give San Antonio a chance to win. He finished with 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting and five rebounds in 23 minutes overall.

Despite some difficult moments and erratic playing time caused by his high foul total, Wembanyama showed a lot of the skills that have made him such a highly-regarded prospect.

It shouldn't take Wembanyama long to become a problem for opposing teams. The 19-year-old was trading buckets with Dončić, arguably the best point guard in the NBA, during crunch time of his first professional game.