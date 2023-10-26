Diamondbacks vs. Rangers: Who Has the Edge at Every Position in 2023 World Series?

11 of 11

Elsa/Getty Images

This is supposed to be where we rip the Rangers' bullpen for being the weakness of the team and praise the Diamondbacks' for being a strength.

Not so fast.

Neither bullpen was great in the regular season, but both have risen to the occasion in these final games leading up to the Fall Classic.

During the regular season, Arizona's bullpen ranked 18th with a 4.22 ERA. Texas relievers ranked 24th with a 4.77 ERA. The two bullpens were neck-and-neck in FIP, ranking 21st and 22nd, respectively.

In the postseason, Arizona relievers have a 2.94 ERA and 3.40 FIP. Their five wins and six saves are more than any other bullpen this postseason.

The Rangers' relievers have a 3.72 ERA and 5.28 FIP, though guys like Josh Sborz and Jose Leclerc were able to get big-time outs for them in the ALCS.