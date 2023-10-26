Brandon Miller's Late Surge Impresses Fans as Hornets Beat Trae Young, Hawks

David Jensen/Getty Images

Brandon Miller already looks like a foundational piece for the Charlotte Hornets.

The No. 2 overall pick of the 2023 NBA draft made quite the impression in crunch time and helped lead the Hornets to a 116-110 victory over Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks in Wednesday's season opener.

Miller finished with 13 points, three rebounds and two assists behind 5-of-9 shooting from the field and 3-of-7 shooting from deep. He came off the bench and started slow with just one shot attempt in the first half but turned things around in the fourth quarter with the game on the line.

Bogdan Bogdanović's three-pointer gave the Hawks a four-point lead with fewer than seven minutes remaining when the Alabama product went on a key spurt with a step-back three, basket in the lane and another triple.

Just like that, the Hornets had the lead and eventually rode that momentum to a win.

That Miller found quick success isn't a surprise. He was a consensus All-American and the SEC Player of the Year during his one collegiate season with the Crimson Tide and figures to be a matchup problem with length at 6'7" and the ability to hit from deep and make plays off the bounce.

That skill set wasn't apparent through the first three quarters as he struggled to make an impact off the bench, but he let his natural ability take over in some of the most important moments.

Hornets head coach Steve Clifford took him out after the hot stretch in the fourth quarter, but it was enough to build plenty of individual and team momentum on the way to the first win of the season.