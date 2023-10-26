X

NBA

    Brandon Miller's Late Surge Impresses Fans as Hornets Beat Trae Young, Hawks

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVOctober 26, 2023

    CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 25: Brandon Miller #24 of the Charlotte Hornets looks on during the first half of a basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks at Spectrum Center on October 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)
    David Jensen/Getty Images

    Brandon Miller already looks like a foundational piece for the Charlotte Hornets.

    The No. 2 overall pick of the 2023 NBA draft made quite the impression in crunch time and helped lead the Hornets to a 116-110 victory over Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks in Wednesday's season opener.

    Miller finished with 13 points, three rebounds and two assists behind 5-of-9 shooting from the field and 3-of-7 shooting from deep. He came off the bench and started slow with just one shot attempt in the first half but turned things around in the fourth quarter with the game on the line.

    Bogdan Bogdanović's three-pointer gave the Hawks a four-point lead with fewer than seven minutes remaining when the Alabama product went on a key spurt with a step-back three, basket in the lane and another triple.

    Just like that, the Hornets had the lead and eventually rode that momentum to a win.

    Social media was impressed with the rookie:

    NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

    First bucket ☑️<br><br>Welcome to the league, Brandon Miller! <a href="https://t.co/Ap41YGyGwP">pic.twitter.com/Ap41YGyGwP</a>

    Steve Reed @SteveReedAP

    Brandon Miller going crazy here in the fourth quarter. He has 8 points here in the fourth and just put the Hornets ahead 101-99 with 4:12 to go. The rookie has 13 points including three 3-pointers.

    embrey @embreyCLT

    Brandon Miller ROTY campaign off to a fantastic start

    Jackson McCoy @ShaolinShoGunMA

    I haven't said anything, I've been waiting for the start of the season, but it's clear that Brandon Miller was the right pick for this team. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hornets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hornets</a>

    ᴅ ʀ ᴇ ᴡ @FeelLikeDrew

    Brandon Miller might be the first option on this Hornets team if Melo don't watch out

    year 21 @johnrivers131

    Brandon miller is so nice

    Nick Carboni @NickCarboniWCNC

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hornets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hornets</a> getting a lot from Mark Williams and Brandon Miller tonight bodes really well for the future.

    𝓂𝒶𝓀𝒶𝓎𝓁𝒶🩷🦋 @StroudROTY

    This lamelo and brandon miller duo is gonna be special.

    Mike @Mikebeenhere

    Brandon Miller HOOPIN

    At The Hive @At_The_Hive

    Brandon Miller might be good

    Richie @richierandall

    That's a huge 3P from Brandon Miller. So calm considering the time and score.

    That Miller found quick success isn't a surprise. He was a consensus All-American and the SEC Player of the Year during his one collegiate season with the Crimson Tide and figures to be a matchup problem with length at 6'7" and the ability to hit from deep and make plays off the bounce.

    That skill set wasn't apparent through the first three quarters as he struggled to make an impact off the bench, but he let his natural ability take over in some of the most important moments.

    Hornets head coach Steve Clifford took him out after the hot stretch in the fourth quarter, but it was enough to build plenty of individual and team momentum on the way to the first win of the season.

    Miller and Charlotte will look to keep things rolling in their next game against the Detroit Pistons on Friday.