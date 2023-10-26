NFL Picks Week 8 Best Early Player Props to Bet Before Odds Shift

NFL Picks Week 8 Best Early Player Props to Bet Before Odds ShiftOctober 26, 2023
Week 8 is set to kick off on Thursday night with an intriguing matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
All 32 teams will be in action this week, as the league takes a trade-deadline (October 31) break from bye weeks. This means that fans so inclined will have myriad wagering opportunities involving games, stats and players.
We've gone through the recent results, projected player roles and the individual matchups, to identify four player props that we like based on the early Week 8 lines.
Rachaad White Over 46.5 Rushing Yards
Last week, we suggested taking the under with Buccaneers running back Rachaad White. The 24-year-old has only topped 50 rushing yards twice this season and was up against a fairly solid Atlanta Falcons run defense.
This week, however, we're backing the over—even with Tampa activating running back Chase Edmonds from injured reserve.
The reality is that Edmonds saw minimal work before his injury (four total carries) and White leads the Bucs backfield convincingly. He's recorded 83 rushing attempts, while Ke'Shawn Vaughn is next among Buccaneers backs with 19 carries.
White should again see a heavy workload, and he should take advantage of a Buffalo defense that has surrendered 5.2 yards per carry this season.
This is an extremely low over/under for any starting running back, but considering the Bucs rank 29th in rushing yards, it's far from outlandish. Given the matchup, we'll take the over at -105 (bet $105 to win $100).
Desmond Ridder Under 1.5 Passing Touchdowns
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder has shown some growth over the last couple of weeks, and the Falcons are likely to lean on him against the Tennessee Titans this Sunday.
While the Falcons may prefer a run-heavy offense, running it against a Tennessee defense allowing just 3.7 yards per carry could be difficult. The Titans have been much more vulnerable to the pass, allowing 6.8 net yards per attempt.
The matchup will likely dictate a pass-first approach, but we're stilling the under for passing touchdowns at -175.
Ridder has thrown just six touchdown passes in seven games this season and has had multiple passing scores in only one outing. That two-touchdown game came against the Washington Commanders, who have surrendered a whopping 14 touchdown passes on the season.
The Titans, meanwhile, have allowed only six passing touchdowns on the season and have surrendered multiple scores only twice.
Isiah Pacheco Over 2.5 Receptions
The Kansas City Chiefs offense appeared sluggish to start the season but has begun finding a rhythm in recent weeks. Involving running backs like Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon in the passing game has helped provide a boost.
We like Pacheco at -140 to reach three receptions against the Denver Broncos this week. Pacheco has failed to hit that mark three times in 2023, but he's averaged five receptions over the past two weeks.
Against the Broncos in Week 6, he caught six passes for 36 yards.
While the Denver defense played arguably its first respectable game of the season last Sunday, it came against Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers—a far less threatening offense than Kansas City's.
While the Broncos did hold Green Bay to 17 points, they also allowed running back Aaron Jones to catch three passes. Expect Pacheco to catch at least that many on Sunday.
A.J. Brown Over 88.5 Receiving Yards
This would be an extremely high over/under for most wide receivers, but it actually feels low for Philadelphia Eagles star A.J. Brown at -115 odds.
Brown, who was just named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week, is riding a wave of momentum and rapport with quarterback Jalen Hurts. He's topped 100 receiving yards in each of the past five games and has clearly established himself as the focal point of Philly's passing attack.
As previous mentioned, the Commanders have struggled against the pass this season. They've allowed an average of 248 yards per game and 6.7 yards per attempt. The last time these two teams faced off, Brown caught nine passes for 175 yards and two scores.
While we may not see as much offensive back-and-forth as we did in the first meeting, we fully expect Brown to hit the over once again.
New York Giants tight end Darren Waller hasn't been as dominant as Brown this season, and he fell just shy of dropping 100 yards on the Commanders last week.
