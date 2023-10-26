NFL Picks Week 8 Best Early Player Props to Bet Before Odds Shift

2 of 4

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder has shown some growth over the last couple of weeks, and the Falcons are likely to lean on him against the Tennessee Titans this Sunday.



While the Falcons may prefer a run-heavy offense, running it against a Tennessee defense allowing just 3.7 yards per carry could be difficult. The Titans have been much more vulnerable to the pass, allowing 6.8 net yards per attempt.



The matchup will likely dictate a pass-first approach, but we're stilling the under for passing touchdowns at -175.



Ridder has thrown just six touchdown passes in seven games this season and has had multiple passing scores in only one outing. That two-touchdown game came against the Washington Commanders, who have surrendered a whopping 14 touchdown passes on the season.

