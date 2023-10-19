NFL Picks Week 7 Best Early Player Props to Bet Before Odds Shift

2 of 4

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 3-2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to host the 3-3 Atlanta Falcons in a game with serious AFC South implications. If the Bucs are going to be successful, they'll likely have to lean on Baker Mayfield and the passing attack.



The Falcons have done a solid job of defending the run this season, allowing an average of just 3.7 yards per carry. Tampa Bay, meanwhile, has struggled to get much of anything going on the ground.



As a team, the Buccaneers are averaging just 3.0 yards per carry. Starting running back Rachaad White hasn't been much better than Tampa's average with 3.3 yards per rush on the season.

