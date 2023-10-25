Celtics' Joe Mazzulla Describes Team's Identity Ahead of Season: 'Just Be Nasty'

Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The Boston Celtics didn't have an identity in the 2022-23 season, head coach Joe Mazzulla told reporters on Wednesday, but he rattled off a series of adjectives to describe what the team's identity would be this year.

"Humility. Mindset. Toughness. Passion. Togetherness," he said. "Just be nasty."

The Celtics will certainly have a new look after losing in last season's Eastern Conference Finals.

Gone are Marcus Smart, Danilo Gallinari, Mike Muscala, Grant Williams, Malcolm Brogdon and Robert Williams. In are Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porziņģis, leaving the Celtics absolutely loaded in a starting lineup that will also feature stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown but won't have much depth behind them.

Al Horford and Payton Pritchard will see big minutes off the bench. Beyond that, the Celtics will need to cobble together a rotation out of less experienced options.