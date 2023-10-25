X

NBA

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTBR Sports on Max

    Celtics' Joe Mazzulla Describes Team's Identity Ahead of Season: 'Just Be Nasty'

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVOctober 25, 2023

    Boston, MA - October 17: Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla talks with SG Jaylen Brown as he heads back to the bench in the first quarter. The Celtics beat the New York Knicks, 123-110. (Photo by Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
    Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

    The Boston Celtics didn't have an identity in the 2022-23 season, head coach Joe Mazzulla told reporters on Wednesday, but he rattled off a series of adjectives to describe what the team's identity would be this year.

    "Humility. Mindset. Toughness. Passion. Togetherness," he said. "Just be nasty."

    The Celtics will certainly have a new look after losing in last season's Eastern Conference Finals.

    Gone are Marcus Smart, Danilo Gallinari, Mike Muscala, Grant Williams, Malcolm Brogdon and Robert Williams. In are Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porziņģis, leaving the Celtics absolutely loaded in a starting lineup that will also feature stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown but won't have much depth behind them.

    Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

    Joe Mazzulla said the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Celtics?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Celtics</a> are going small tonight for their speed, spacing with 4 ball-handlers, ability to attack closeouts and defensive versatility. <br><br>Said Kristaps Porzingis will cover Mitchell Robinson and as the game goes on, they'll substitute based on NYK.

    Al Horford and Payton Pritchard will see big minutes off the bench. Beyond that, the Celtics will need to cobble together a rotation out of less experienced options.

    It may not matter if the starting 5 eviscerates opponents, as expected, and features the "nasty" personality Mazzulla is describing. It will matter if the team deals with injuries, however.

    Celtics' Joe Mazzulla Describes Team's Identity Ahead of Season: 'Just Be Nasty'
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon