Heat's Bam Adebayo Lists Durant, LeBron, Kyrie Among Toughest NBA Players to Defend

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

While Bam Adebayo spends most of his time defending the NBA's best big men, his ability to guard out on the perimeter sets him apart from other centers around the league.

When asked to discuss the five most difficult players to defend across the league, Adebayo's answer reflected that versatility.

"Obviously, you go Kevin Durant," Adebayo told Ashley Nicole Moss of I AM ATHLETE (5:30 mark). "You go Kyrie Irving. ... They're not in a specific order. You can throw Luka [Doncic] in there. [Jayson Tatum], my mans. For the OGs of the league, LeBron [James]."

It's hard to find an argument against any of the names listed. Durant, Irving, Doncic, Tatum and James are five future Hall of Famers and some of the most versatile scorers in league history. All five have the ability to beat you off the dribble, knock down threes and finish at the rim—all doing so in varied ways. James overpowers with his sheer force, while Irving's dazzling dribbling skills and understanding of space is generational.