Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen Trolls Phillies Fan on Twitter After NLCS Game 7 Victory

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Zac Gallen got the last laugh against Philadelphia Phillies fans as his Arizona Diamondbacks are moving on to the World Series.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Gallen trolled a Phillies fan that commented on one of his posts by telling that person to make sure they "get those tix for your next game," which will be 2024 spring training.

The Diamondbacks defeated the Phillies 4-2 in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series on Tuesday to punch their ticket to the World Series for the first time since 2001.

Gallen pitched Games 1 and 5 of the NLCS, both of which were losses for the D-Backs. He allowed five home runs and nine runs on 14 hits in 11 innings between those two games.

While the 28-year-old's performance was subpar, he's now looking ahead to a championship matchup against the Texas Rangers, where he will need to be much better if Arizona hopes to claim another title.