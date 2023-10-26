Knicks Predictions on Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart for 2023-24 Season

3 of 3

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Predicting a first-ever All-Star selection for a player should feel bolder than this done.

Maybe that's because Brunson arguably should've gotten the call last season. He was one of nine players to average 24 points and six assists in 2022-23, per StatHead Basketball, and one of only two (along with Trae Young) to not make the All-Star Game.

Brunson was probably snubbed last season, though it didn't help that he deferred to his teammates early on and didn't go on his bucket binge until later. From October through December, he averaged 20.2 points on 15.8 shots. Between January and April, those numbers spiked to 27.8 and 19.4, respectively.