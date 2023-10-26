Celtics Predictions on Jayson Tatum, Jrue Holiday, Jaylen Brown for 2023-24 Season

Celtics Predictions on Jayson Tatum, Jrue Holiday, Jaylen Brown for 2023-24 SeasonOctober 26, 2023
The Boston Celtics sent a clear and concise message during the 2023 NBA offseason.
They're all-in on making a championship run.
While they weren't exactly holding back before, major moves for Kristaps Porziņģis and Jrue Holiday set the stage for what they hope will be their breakthrough campaign. Teaming those two with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown might give them the league's best foursome. Throw in Derrick White and Al Horford, and they could have the Association's best top six, too.
While a number of factors will go into whether this core finally capture a ring, the play of their stars will have the loudest stay in that discussion. Let's break out the crystal ball, then, and see what's in store for three of Boston's elites.
Jrue Holiday Will Lead Team in Multiple Stat Categories
Holiday may not have a standout skill in his offensive arsenal, but he's so good at so many different things, he'll make his presence felt all across the stat sheet.
He can shape-shift his approach however his team needs, and that versatility is what will allow him to pace Boston in multiple stat categories this season.
Now, which categories those will be might be up for some debate.
Steals seems the likeliest for him to capture, since he is such an instinctual and disruptive force on defense. As for the second, it could be assists, but don't be shocked if it winds up being minutes or plus/minus. He'll be a hand-in-glove fit for this group.
Jaylen Brown Will Up His Assists, Trim His Turnovers
When Brown scored the richest pact in NBA history this summer (a colossal five-year, $304 million supermax contract extension), it turned heads for a number of reasons.
The most obvious might have been this: The lasting image of his Game 7 collapse in the Eastern Conference finals, when he coughed up an alarming eight turnovers in his 43 minutes.
His ball-handling and playmaking (or lack thereof) has been a hot topic of conversation ever since, but our crystal ball likes his chances of elevating those parts of his game. He may never be a primary passer, but his life should be a lot easier this season with more scoring support and better spacing around him.
Brown, a career supplier of 2.2 assists against 2.0 turnovers per outing, started out on the right foot, dropping five dimes with only two giveaways in his 38 minutes Wednesday night.
Jayson Tatum Will Be the MvP
Tatum has enjoyed such a meteoric rise since arriving as the No. 3 pick of the 2017 draft that he's running out of room to climb any higher.
He's been an All-Star (four times), an All-NBA first-teamer (twice) and a 30-point scorer (once). He has also enjoyed top-six finishes in MVP voting during each of the past two seasons, landing a personal-best fourth in 2022-23.
Look for him to scale up those final three rungs and take home the hoops world's greatest individual regular-season honor this time around.
He has the total package (on both ends) in terms of talent, and with his 26th birthday arriving in March, he should be closing in on his peak. Tack on the fact Boston has a decent chance of leading the league in wins, and his MVP case could be ironclad by season's end.