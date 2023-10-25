Deion Sanders' Colorado Docuseries 'Coach Prime' Drops Season 2 Trailer, Release Date

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Season 2 of Coach Prime is coming on Dec. 7.

Amazon Prime released a full trailer for the documentary series about Deion Sanders and his first season as head coach at Colorado.

The trailer features highlights from some of the Buffaloes games this season, as well as Sanders interacting with his players. There's also a brief clip of Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan talking about the impact Coach Prime has had on Colorado.

Sanders has brought a level of attention to the University of Colorado football program that it's never seen before. This is a program that has won a national title (1990) and had a Heisman Trophy winner (Rashaan Salaam in 1994).

But it wasn't until Sanders' arrival in December 2022 that seemingly everyone in the country was closely watching what was happening in Colorado. His confidence and swagger have played big role in ESPN and Fox sending their weekly pregame shows to Boulder this season.

Colorado has been involved in four of the 10 most-watched college games of the season. Its Sept. 23 loss to Oregon is the most-watched game of the season thus far with 10.03 million viewers.

Other games on the list include Texas vs. Alabama, Oklahoma vs. Texas, Florida State vs. LSU and Ohio State vs. Notre Dame.