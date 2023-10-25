NFL Rumors: Frank Clark to Sign Seahawks Contract After Being Released by Broncos

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Frank Clark has found himself a new home, though his next destination is a familiar one.

The former Denver Broncos defensive end is signing with the Seattle Seahawks after he passes a physical on Wednesday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

The Broncos released Clark last week after he signed a deal with the franchise ahead of the 2023 campaign following a four-year stint with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Clark appeared in just two games for the Broncos this season, suiting up at outside linebacker. He made his Denver debut in a Week 1 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders and then was inactive for the next three games before returning to the lineup for a Week 5 loss to the New York Jets.

The 30-year-old also missed a Week 6 loss to the Chiefs due to illness. He posted just two tackles in two games with the Broncos and played less than half of the team's defensive snaps.

Clark began his career with the Seahawks, which selected him in the second round of the 2015 draft out of Michigan. He spent four seasons with the franchise from 2015-18, posting 35 sacks, one interception, eight forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, six pass breakups, 92 tackles, 35 tackles for loss and 72 quarterback hits in 62 games.

Clark's best seasons came while he was in Kansas City from 2019-22. He posted 23.5 sacks, one interception, seven pass breakups, six forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, 88 tackles, 32 tackles for loss and 59 quarterback hits in 58 games.

Clark was a three-time Pro Bowler with the Chiefs and won two Super Bowl titles with the franchise.

Now back in Seattle, Clark will look to give the Seahawks a boost in the pass rush alongside Mario Edwards Jr., Bobby Wagner, Dre'Mont Jones, Boye Mafe and Jordyn Brooks.