Eagles' Sirianni 'Confident' Jalen Hurts Will Play vs. Commanders Despite Knee Injury

Despite suffering a knee injury in Sunday's 31-17 win over the Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts appears to be on track to play in Week 8.

Head coach Nick Sirianni told reporters on Wednesday he's "confident" Hurts will be ready to play the Washington Commanders.

Hurts played every snap against the Dolphins, but he was wearing a brace on his left knee for the entire second half. Marcus Mariota was warming up on the sidelines coming out of halftime because Hurts was late getting back to the field.

No one offered details about it after the game. Hurts simply said he would be "fine" in response to a reporter's question on Sunday.

"Our style of play, sometimes he scrambles out and may get nicked up," Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson said. "But he does a good job. He never really shows it or complains or anything."

You never would have known anything was wrong with Hurts during the game. He led two touchdown drives, had a scramble for 12 yards and converted on two 4th-and-1 tush-push attempts in the second half.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo filmed Hurts jogging off the field appearing to favor his leg after the game.

Martin Frank of the Delaware News Journal noted the Eagles only had a walkthrough on Wednesday, so a better assessment of Hurts' status will likely come tomorrow when they have a full practice.

Hurts has missed at least one game due to injuries in each of the past two seasons. He missed a Week 13 game against the New York Jets in 2021 due to an ankle injury. A sprained shoulder kept him out for two games last season.

If Hurts did have to miss time, Mariota would likely take over for the offense. Hurts has thrown for 1,821 yards and nine touchdowns, but his eight interceptions are tied with Jimmy Garoppolo for most in the NFL.