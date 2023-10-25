Michigan's Connor Stalions Admitted to Sign-Stealing in Leaked 2021 Text Messages

Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Embattled Michigan football staffer Connor Stalions admitted to intentionally decoding another team's signs in a 2021 text exchange, according to Sports Illustrated's Richard Johnson.

"Pre-covid, stole opponent signals during the week watching tv copies then flew to the game and stood next to [then Michigan offensive coordinator Josh] Gattis and told him what coverage/pressure he was gettin," Stalions said in a conversation with a student from a Power Five school, per Johnson.

Johnson noted using television footage to identify an opponent's signs from the sidelines isn't against NCAA rules.

The report will inevitably raise more questions about Stalions and his role within the program, though.

According to Johnson, Stalions claimed he and other Wolverines staffers had crafted "the Michigan Manifesto," a Google document that had grown to around 600 pages and provided a long-term vision for the team.

Stalions, a graduate from the Naval Academy, told the student he had obtained standardized test scores and GPA information from around 500 Navy football players spanning a decade. He used that data to help reach some of the conclusions and strategies he outlined in "the Michigan Manifesto," per Johnson.

The Naval Academy neither confirmed nor denied Stalions had gained access to the information, which would violate the Privacy Act of 1974.

Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger and Dan Wetzel first reported on Oct. 19 that Michigan was under investigation for alleged sign-stealing, and it didn't take long for Stalions, who has been suspended with pay, to be placed front and center.

On Monday, ESPN's Pete Thamel and Mark Schlabach reported he had purchased tickets to more than 30 games at 11 Big Ten schools over the last three years. The report added that the NCAA was "expected to receive video evidence this week of illegal technology used in scouting tied to tickets purchased by Stalions."

Thamel and Schlabach followed up Tuesday to report Stalions' ticket purchasing extended beyond the Big Ten and included games that involved contenders for the College Football Playoff.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has denied knowledge of any sign-stealing operation within the team.