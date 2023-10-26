Buccaneers vs. Bills Picks, Lineup Tips for Daily Fantasy DraftKings for TNF

1 of 3

Tanner Pearson/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

This is an interesting matchup because the Buccaneers have been strong defensively (sixth in points allowed) and inconsistent offensively. The Bills, meanwhile, have struggled recently with slow defensive starts, and their defense has been riddled by injuries.



While Buffalo's injuries level the playing field a bit, fans shouldn't expect a ton of scoring in this matchup. The highest points total in a Buccaneers game this season has been 44.



Therefore, managers should target volume players in this game, especially if they're looking to wrap players into a week-long DFS contest. Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid, for example, could be a smart play for a week-long game at only $5,000.



Fellow Bills tight end Dawson Knox recently underwent wrist surgery, and Kincaid is coming off an eight-target, eight-catch outing. Tampa is a middling matchup for Kincaid, as the Bucs have allowed the 12th-fewest fantasy points to opposing tight ends.



It's probably worth avoiding both quarterbacks in week-long games. Baker Mayfield has only thrown multiple touchdown passes in two of his six games this season, and he's also dealing with a knee injury—though it isn't considered to be serious.



"Just re-aggravated what I had against the [New Orleans] Saints," Mayfield told reporters.

At $9,200, Mayfield is only a reasonable value play in Thursday-only games, but it should be noted that Buffalo has allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to opposing QBs.



Josh Allen is an overpriced option at $11,800. The Bills offense has been underwhelming over the last three weeks, and Allen doesn't provide the scrambling upside that he did in recent years.

