B/R Fantasy Football's Game-by-Game Guide to Winning Week 8

We've hit the halfway point of the 2023 fantasy football regular season. And what a first half it was.
Big names like San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce all lived up to their draft slots. Other stars such as Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler did not.
There were plenty of pleasant surprises, whether it was Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, Philadelphia Eagles running back D'Andre Swift or Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen. And a pair of absolute stunners in Los Angeles in running back Kyren Williams and wide receiver Puka Nacua.
Of course, there were disappointments, too. Many of them. But we won't name names, because it's too upsetting.
However, whether your first half was awesome or awful, intermission is over. Now it's time to start the second half. And with the stretch run growing closer by the day, every win becomes that much more critical.
Our guide exists to help you get one. Here you'll find everything you need here (coupled with our weekly Big Board) to earn a victory in Week 8: Injury news, players to start and sit, sleepers and even guys who are (or should be) on the trade block.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Buffalo Bills
Key Injuries
The visiting Buccaneers have a pair of potentially significant injuries, with quarterback Baker Mayfield (knee) and wide receiver Chris Godwin (neck) both being limited participants in walkthroughs ahead of Thursday's game. However, both are expected to play.
The news isn't so good for Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox, who needs wrist surgery and will be sidelined indefinitely.
Start of the Week
Rachaad White, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,700]: White hasn't been impressive on a per-touch basis, but receiving work is saving his fantasy value. And the Bills are a surprisingly favorable matchup for running backs: 11th in PPR points per game allowed to the position.
Sit of the Week
Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,900]: Godwin has posted double-digit PPR points in each of the last three games, but he's yet to find the end zone this year. The Bills are also 22nd in PPR points per game given up to wide receivers this season.
Sleeper
Dalton Kincaid, TE, Buffalo Bills [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,200]: With Knox sidelined, Kincaid saw a big bump in targets last week, hauling in eight passes for 75 yards. Look for that increased role to continue this week against the Bucs.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
Over the first three weeks of the 2023 season, Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans was a top-five PPR fantasy option; over the last four weeks, he's 31st in PPR points per game. If you can get a big game from him and a buyer who believes in his WR17 ranking for the season, selling the veteran wideout isn't a bad idea.
Stat to Know
19. The number of points the Buccaneers have scored offensively in the past two games combined (both losses). Tampa's inability to run the ball with any consistency is putting tremendous pressure on Mayfield to carry the offense, and he's buckling under that. Against a Bills defense still seething after last week's last-second loss, Tampa could be in serious trouble Thursday night.
Los Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys
Key Injuries
The Los Angeles Rams remain shorthanded in the backfield with Kyren Williams and Ronnie Rivers on injured reserve. After leading the backfield in touches last week, Darrell Henderson was demoted to the practice squad, but he'll likely be called up ahead of Sunday's trip to Dallas.
The Cowboys are in better shape. Coming out of its off week, Dallas doesn't have any injuries of note on the offensive side of the ball.
Start of the Week
Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,100]: The Rams aren't an especially favorable matchup for QBs, but Prescott is coming off his best fantasy effort of the season and has had an extra week to get ready for an average Rams defense.
Sit of the Week
Darrell Henderson, RB, Los Angeles Rams [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,800]: Henderson was impressive last week for a guy who wasn't in the NFL two weeks ago, but the Cowboys run defense is allowing the seventh-fewest PPR points per game to running backs this season.
Sleeper
Jake Ferguson, TE, Dallas Cowboys [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,600]: Ferguson hasn't been a big part of the Cowboys' passing game this year, at least not consistently. That could change this week against an L.A. defense allowing the eighth-most PPR points per game to TEs.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
It's playing the long game, but sometimes struggling teams with injured players can be cajoled into underselling just to get live bodies into the lineup. Along those lines, send out a feeler or two for Rams running back Kyren Williams. Once he returns from injured reserve in a few weeks, he should go right back to featured-back duties in the Los Angeles offense.
Stat to Know
82. That's the number of targets Rams receiver Puka Nacua has this year—tops in the NFL. With Cooper Kupp back, the rookie probably won't hang on to that title, but he isn't going away, either. When the dust settles on the 2023 fantasy campaign, the 22-year-old will likely go down as one of the most impactful players of the season from a value perspective.
Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers
Key Injuries
Christian Watson appeared to injure his knee on final drive of Green Bay's loss to Minnesota last week, but he's off the injury report and appears to be fine. Running back Aaron Jones, who has a hamstring injury, amy not be--he was a limited participant in practice Wednesday and Thursday.
For the Minnesota Vikings, tight end TJ Hockenson missed practice Wednesday and was limited Thursday with a foot injury, and running back Alexander Mattison seemed to get nicked up in the second half of last week's win over the 49ers. It may be nothing, but it's worth keeping an eye on as we move through the week.
Start of the Week
Romeo Doubs, WR, Green Bay Packers [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,900]: The Vikings are better against the pass than a year ago, but they still aren't good. When Watson was out earlier in the season, Doubs posted 9/95/0 and 5/73/1 stat lines as Green Bay's No. 1 receiver.
Sit of the Week
Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,400]: If last week was any indication, Jones' injured ankle isn't especially close to 100 percent, and the Vikings have given up the sixth-fewest PPR points per game to running backs in 2023.
Sleeper
Cam Akers, RB, Minnesota Vikings [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,800]: On a per-touch basis, Akers has been more effective than Mattison—a fact that the Vikings staff appears to be getting hip to. The Packers have struggled against the run, allowing the third-most PPR points per game to RBs this year.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison was amazing against the 49ers Monday night, hauling in seven passes for 123 yards and a pair of scores. Trading a player performing that well is anathema to some, but the whole point of selling high is using a player who smashes expectations to upgrade an area of weakness. Depending on the rest of your WR corps, Addison could net quite the haul right now and help you upgrade at another position.
Stat to Know
79.4: Jordan Love's passer rating. That ranks behind such NFL luminaries as Kenny Pickett of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Mac Jones of the New England Patriots. Love still ranks inside the top-12 fantasy quarterbacks in points per game, but he's 27th at the position in fantasy points per game for the last three weeks.
Atlanta Falcons at Tennessee Titans
Key Injuries
After the Bijan Robinson fiasco last week, plenty of fantasy managers are concerned about the status of the rookie Falcons running back. But he is set to practice after handling just one carry last week, and it's believed he'll be 100 percent for Week 8.
The Titans have more pressing injury issues. Ryan Tannehill (ankle) should be sidelined Sunday against the Falcons. Rookie Will Levis will make his first NFL start, although it's expected Malik Willis will play as well. Whoever is at quarterback should get wide receiver Treylon Burks back. After battling a knee injury for weeks, Burks is off the injury report.
Start of the Week
Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,100]: The touchdowns haven't been there, but London has double-digit PPR points in three straight games ahead of a matchup with a Titans team that ranks 22nd in the league against the pass.
Sit of the Week
DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Tennessee Titans [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,500]: There's a lot working against Hopkins this week. A.J. Terrell and the Atlanta pass defense have allowed the sixth-fewest PPR points per game to wide receivers, and the five-time Pro Bowler will be catching passes from a rookie quarterback making his first pro start.
Sleeper
Tyler Allgeier, RB, Atlanta Falcons [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,000]: The Titans are not an easy team to run the ball on, but the Falcons are as dedicated to the run as any team in the league. Who knows how many carries Robinson will see this week? Allgeier is going to get work regardless, though.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
With Tennessee's issues at quarterback and the team already appearing to be headed into "sell" mode after shipping veteran safety Kevin Byard to Philadelphia, it's time for fantasy managers to do the same. Whether it's Hopkins or Derrick Henry, things have gotten as good as they're going to offensively. If you can get a decent return for either, it might be time to let them go.
Stat to Know
23: The number of interceptions Levis threw over the last two seasons as the starting quarterback at Kentucky. He is an athletic signal-caller with a big arm, but he makes questionable decisions with the football. The Titans could be a matchup for fantasy managers to target with team defenses the rest of the way.
New Orleans Saints at Indianapolis Colts
Key Injuries
The visiting Saints are mostly healthy, with tight end Juwan Johnson the only fantasy-relevant player in question. He has missed multiple games with a calf injury, but there's optimism he'll return to action in Week 8. Both he and fellow tight end Taysom Hill (chest) were limited in practice Thursday.
Running back Alvin Kamara missed practice Wednesday with an illness, but that's unlikely to be a concern for Sunday.
The Colts are also in relatively good shape, although they will be rolling the rest of the way with backup quarterback Gardner Minshew under center. Anthony Richardson had successful surgery on his injured shoulder, but we won't see him on the field again until 2024.
Running back Zack Moss was also a spectator Wednesday, sitting out practice with elbow and heel injuries. But he was back in a limited fashion Thursday and looks to be on track to play.
Start of the Week
Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints [DraftKings DFS Value: $7,300]: Kamara was huge in PPR leagues last week, thanks largely to 13 receptions. He has at least 25 touches in all four games this season, and this week he draws a top-10 fantasy matchup for RBs with the Colts.
Sit of the Week
Gardner Minshew, QB, Indianapolis Colts [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,400]: Minshew had a big game last week against the Browns, although it was marred by multiple turnovers. The Saints have allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy points per game to quarterbacks this season.
Sleeper
Josh Downs, WR, Indianapolis Colts [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,800]: Downs has caught five passes and scored a touchdown the past two weeks, including a 5/125/1 stat line a week ago. The Saints aren't a great matchup, but the 22-year-old has a rapport with Minshew.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
Kamara's usage has been a fantasy manager's dream the past month, but there's already talk in New Orleans of getting Jamaal Williams and Kendre Miller more involved and scaling his touches back. Add in the Saints' issues scoring touchdowns this year, and it might not be a bad idea to shop Kamara to a fellow manager enamored with his workload.
Stat to Know
37.5. That's the Saints' red-zone touchdown percentage in 2023, 28th in the NFL. It's been an issue all season, and there's isn't one thing to point to as the root cause. Whatever the reason, it isn't doing any favors for the fantasy value of players like Kamara and wide receiver Chris Olave.
New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins
Key Injuries
Patriots wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol. But given how poorly he has fit in New England, whether that's good news is debatable. Tight end Hunter Henry was also limited Wednesday and Thursday with an ankle issue.
The Dolphins may have much bigger issues. Both wide receiver Tyreek Hill (hip) and running back Raheem Mostert (ankle) missed practice Wednesday, with Hill reportedly in danger of missing Sunday's game. Hill, Mostert and Jaylen Waddle (back) were all limited in practice Thursday.
Eek!
Start of the Week
Kendrick Bourne, WR, New England Patriots [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,700]: Being the No. 1 receiver for the Patriots doesn't necessarily inspire cartwheels. But the Miami secondary is banged-up, and New England is going to have to throw the ball to keep up with the Dolphins.
Sit of the Week
Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,400]: This has less to do with the Dolphins run defense than it does with the potential for negative game scripts and the Pats being forced to abandon the run.
Sleeper
Demario Douglas, WR, New England Patriots [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,300]: Douglas had something of a coming-out party last week against the Bills, tallying 74 total yards and catching four passes. As dart throws go at wide receiver, you could do worse.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
Hill has been fantastic for fantasy managers, but running mate Jaylen Waddle ranks outside the top-30 wide receivers for the season in PPR points. There's a good chance the 24-year-old will pick up the pace over the season's second half, because...talent. That makes him an interesting "buy low" candidate, especially if the manager rostering him can't afford to wait for a rebound.
Stat to Know
-7: The number of rushing yards the Dolphins had last week against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half. It marked the fewest rushing yards they have had in a half since 2009. The Patriots have been relatively solid against the run this season, allowing 100.7 yards per game.
New York Jets at New York Giants
Key Injuries
It's essentially the status quo for Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (neck), who is practicing in a limited fashion but has yet to be cleared for contact. Veteran tight end Darren Waller (hamstring) and running back Saquon Barkley (elbow) were also limited participants both Wednesday and Thursday.
Coming out of the bye week, the Jets have no fresh injuries of note to report.
Start of the Week
Darren Waller, TE, New York Giants [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,200]: Waller is coming off his best game as a Giant, and unless he misses more practice later in the week, his health isn't a real worry. The Jets have allowed more PPR points per game to TEs than any team in the NFL.
Sit of the Week
Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, New York Giants [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,700]: Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner remains in the NFL's concussion protocol, but even if he sits, the Giants wideouts are off-limits against a New York defense giving up the second-fewest PPR points to the position in 2023.
Sleeper
New York Giants Defense [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,500]: The G-Men are coming off their best defensive effort of the season last week against the Commanders, and while the Jets offense has played better than expected, it's still a Zach Wilson-led unit.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
The breakout season so many fantasy pundits predicted for Jets wideout Garrett Wilson hasn't come to pass. The second-year pro is a so-so 31st in PPR points among receivers. That's closer to his floor than ceiling over the season's second half, and he's another attractive target to pluck from losing teams who can't wait for Wilson to get in gear.
Stat to Know
12.1. That's the number of points per game the Giants are scoring, which ranks last in the league. Even in last week's win, they only managed 14 points. Saquon Barkley remains a weekly must-start, as is Waller given the dearth of productive fantasy tight ends. But the New York offense is rather a mess, largely because of an awful offensive line. And that caps the fantasy upside of everyone.
Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers
Key Injuries
There was optimism that Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones would be back in Week 8 after a knee injury. But as of Thursday, the veteran wide receiver has still been absent from the practice field. However, quarterback Trevor Lawrence has practiced in a limited fashion despite a knee issue.
The Pittsburgh Steelers gained one pass-catcher in Week 7 but lost another. They got veteran wide receiver Diontae Johnson back against the Los Angeles Rams, but tight end Pat Freiermuth landed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Now Johnson's Week 8 availability is in jeopardy too--he sat out Thursday's practice with (wait for it) a hamstring injury.
Start of the Week
George Pickens, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,600]: The Steelers got Johnson back last week, but it was still Pickens who led the team with eight targets. That could mean good things in a plus fantasy matchup with Jacksonville's 31st-ranked pass defense.
Sit of the Week
Evan Engram, TE, Jacksonville Jaguars [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,500]: Engram has been solid this season and is sixth among tight ends in PPR points. But the Steelers have not been kind to the position, surrendering the fourth-fewest fantasy points per game to TEs in 2023.
Sleeper
Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,900]: Pickett's not going to post gonzo numbers (most likely), but the Jaguars are allowing the eighth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks, and this game has sneaky shootout potential.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
With Jones on the sidelines, Christian Kirk's fantasy production has surged. He's now a top-15 fantasy wideout for the season. Earlier in the season, though, it was Jones and not Kirk who was on the field in two-wide receiver sets. If that's the case again when Jones returns, then now is the time to get what you can for Kirk while he still looks the part of a high-end WR2.
Stat to Know
19.71. The number of PPR fantasy points per game Jaguars running back Travis Etienne is averaging. That ranks fifth among RBs, and the third-year pro is third in overall points at the position. There were questions regarding his ability to back up last year's RB17 numbers given his injury history, but he has smashed past those numbers. Halfway into the season, Etienne is the kind of fantasy value who wins leagues.
Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders
Key Injuries
There was no shortage of concern among fantasy managers when Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts landed on the injury report this week with a knee issue. But he will reportedly play without restrictions Sunday in Washington.
For the Commanders, wide receiver Curtis Samuel missed practice Wednesday with a foot injury. But he was back at practice Thursday and appears on track to be available against the Eagles.
Start of the Week
DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,700]: This season, Smith has been a mid-range WR3, which is not what fantasy managers were hoping for in 2023. This week, however, he draws a Commanders defense allowing the eighth-most PPR points per game to wide receivers.
Sit of the Week
Brian Robinson, RB, Washington Commanders [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,200]: Robinson got off to a great start this year, but the bottom has fallen out in recent weeks. A rebound isn't likely in Week 8 with Philly's NFL-best run defense coming to town.
Sleeper
Curtis Samuel, WR, Washington Commanders [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,900]: Samuel's WR30 ranking through seven weeks this season is a surprise, as is the fact that the Eagles have surrendered the third-most PPR points per game to wide receivers this season.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
As mentioned, while A.J. Brown has been going bananas this season, Smith has failed to meet fantasy expectations. But like so many underperforming wideouts, the 24-year-old is a good bet to turn things around at least somewhat in the second half. If the Smith manager in your league is growing impatient, make them an offer.
Stat to Know
109. The number of rushing yards Robinson has tallied in the last four games combined on 38 carries, an average of less than three yards per tote. Over the first three weeks of the 2023 season, he was seventh among running backs in PPR points. Over that most recent four-game span, he ranks 18th, and that's only because of two short-yardage scores. Those touchdowns are propping Robinson up. If they vanish, so will his fantasy value.
Houston Texans at Carolina Panthers
Key Injuries
Panthers running back Miles Sanders has battled a groin injury most of the season and missed the team's Week 6 loss. But he isn't on the injury report and should return against the Texans on Sunday.
Texans wideout Robert Woods didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday due to a foot injury. But given that he's fallen to third in the pecking order at his position, it's not an issue of real significance.
Start of the Week
Adam Thielen, WR, Carolina Panthers [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,600]: There's risk with Thielen, and the Texans are 28th in fantasy points per game allowed to wideouts. But he's a top-10 option at his position, and Houston is 26th in pass defense. Something has to give.
Sit of the Week
Nico Collins, WR, Houston Texans [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,500] Not much has gone right in Carolina this year, but the Panthers are quietly ninth in the league in pass defense and 21st in PPR points per game surrendered to wide receivers.
Sleeper
Devin Singletary, RB, Houston Texans [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,400]: Singletary outsnapped Dameon Pierce last week, and the Panthers are giving up 144.3 yards per game on the ground. No NFC team is allowing more.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
Thielen has been an absolute steal this year—a late-round flier turned fantasy WR1. But it's fair to wonder how long the 33-year-old can keep it up on a bad Panthers offense. He is the kind of player you sell to panicking managers with bad records to get an underperformer like DeVonta Smith of the Eagles or Miami's Jaylen Waddle.
Stat to Know
2.9 and 3.1. The yards per carry Pierce and Sanders are averaging, respectively, this season. Both have been outplayed by their backups, and it's fair to wonder if the Texans and Panthers won't start giving more work to Singletary and Chuba Hubbard, who turned in the best stat line of a Carolina back this season against the Miami Dolphins two weeks ago.
Cleveland Browns at Seattle Seahawks
Key Injuries
Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson has already been ruled out after reaggravating his shoulder injury last week against the Colts. So has running back Jerome Ford, who has a sprained ankle. Running back Kareem Hunt (thigh) and tight end David Njoku (knee) did not practice Wednesday but made an appearance on the practice field Thursday.
The Seahawks have injury issues of their own. Wide receiver DK Metcalf got in a limited practice Wednesday and full practice Thursday after missing Week 7 with rib and hip injuries, as did running back Zach Charbonnet (hamstring). But wide receiver Tyler Lockett (hamstring) and running back Kenneth Walker (calf) have both missed practice both days this week and appear to be genuinely questionable.
Start of the Week
Cleveland Browns Defense [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,000]: The Browns are 4-2 because of a defense that leads the league in total defense and pass defense, ranks seventh against the run and 10th in scoring defense. Edge-rusher Myles Garrett was a force of nature last week against the Colts, logging two strip sacks—one of which was recovered for a score.
Sit of the Week
Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,000]: Lockett is yet another disappointing wide receiver in 2023, and fantasy football's WR42 after seven weeks isn't likely to turn things around against a Browns defense allowing the fewest fantasy points to the position.
Sleeper
Elijah Moore, WR, Cleveland Browns [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,100]: Moore outpointed Amari Cooper last week against Indianapolis, and the Seahawks have allowed the fourth-most PPR points per game to wide receivers this season.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
This isn't an easy game in which to pinpoint a trade target, but it might not be a bad idea to float an offer out there for Ford. He's made the most of the opportunities he's been given, he's only expected to miss a game or two, and the Browns have no choice but to lean on the run game right now. He's their most valuable offensive player, which isn't at all depressing.
Stat to Know
23.4. That's P.J. Walker's QBR for the season, which is...bad. He has completed just half of his passes, has yet to throw a touchdown pass and has been intercepted three times in two games. That the Browns haven't attempted to find a better option under center makes almost as much sense as handing Watson $230 million in guarantees in 2022. How the Browns are 4-2 ranks up there with Stonehenge and New Coke among the universe's great mysteries.
Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos
Key Injuries
The Chiefs suffered a major blow on defense last week when linebacker Nick Bolton dislocated his wrist, but Kansas City is ready to rock in offense heading into Sunday's AFC West showdown short running back Jerick McKinnon, who has a groin injury.
The Broncos are in good shape injury-wise ahead of Sunday's game. With Denver's offense, of course, "good shape" is a relative concept.
Start of the Week
Isiah Pacheco, RB, Kansas City Chiefs [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,100]: In Kansas City's first meeting with the Broncos, Pacheco tallied 98 total yards. There isn't a team in the NFL allowing more rushing yards per game or PPR fantasy points per contest to running backs this season than Denver.
Sit of the Week
Jerry Jeudy, WR, Denver Broncos [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,400]: Jeudy is the Lucy of fantasy football. He holds the ball out there, and us Charlie Browns keep trying to kick it. Do so in a bad matchup for the position with the Chiefs in Week 8, and you're going to wind up flat on your back.
Sleeper
Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, Kansas City Chiefs [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,200]: Valdes-Scantling had by far his best game of the season last week, catching a long touchdown against the Chargers. Ride the hot hand Sunday against Denver's 30th-ranked pass defense.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
Denver wideout Courtland Sutton has been solid for fantasy managers this season, ranking 20th in PPR points among wide receivers. But I have about as much faith in the Broncos offense as I do in the House of Representatives. He's another example of a wide receiver to dangle in front of managers who need short-term fixes more than long-term upside.
Stat to Know
424.7. The number of yards per game Denver's league-worst defense is allowing per game. The Broncos have actually improved defensively since their 70-point debacle against the Dolphins earlier this season, but they remain a matchup to attack with vigor. They can't stop the run or the pass. And Denver is giving up 31 points per contest.
Baltimore Ravens at Arizona Cardinals
Key Injuries
The Arizona Cardinals have Kyler Murray back at practice, but he may not be starting for a few more weeks. Jay Glazer told Fox NFL Sunday (h/t CBS Sports) the team plans to roll him out for the first time against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10. When he does return, it will be without tight end Zach Ertz, who has landed on IR with a quadriceps injury.
After spending most of last Sunday injuring the pride of the Detroit Lions, the Ravens head to the desert with a mostly healthy offense. Wide receiver Odell Beckham was limited Thursday with a shoulder issue, but it doesn't appear to be a significant issue.
Start of the Week
Gus Edwards, RB, Baltimore Ravens [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,500]: In that game against the Lions, Edwards peeled off over 140 total yards and found the end zone. The Cardinals, meanwhile, have given up the fourth-most PPR points per game to running backs this year.
Sit of the Week
Marquise Brown, WR, Arizona Cardinals [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,200]: Brown has been OK with Josh Dobbs under center, but his last two games have been quiet. Look for a third disappointing line in a row against a Ravens team giving up the ninth-fewest PPR points per game to wide receivers.
Sleeper
Odell Beckham, Jr., WR, Baltimore Ravens [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,800]: It feels like I'm trying to will this into existence, but Beckham is going to get behind a defense and start earning that $15 million in guarantees at some point. A shaky Cardinals secondary may finally give him that chance.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
If Edwards does gash a soft Cardinals run defense Sunday, it would be a good time to shop him to teams that have sprung leaks in the backfield. The Ravens' run game can be unpredictable from week-to-week, and the 18-24 range is likely as good as Edwards' fantasy value is going to get.
Stat to Know
393. That's the number of total yards Lamar Jackson was responsible for last week against the Lions. The most impressive part is that 357 of them came through the air. After that explosion, he is fourth among fantasy signal-callers and within 10 points of the lead.
If there's a concern, it's fumbles. Jackson lost another one against Detroit, and he has put the ball on the ground eight times in seven games this year.
Cincinnati Bengals at San Francisco 49ers
Key Injuries
We'll start this one off with, arguably, Wednesday's biggest injury news: San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy is in the concussion protocol. Given how late in the week he entered it, he's unlikely to play against the Bengals. Sam Darnold would start in his stead.
Wide receiver Deebo Samuel is also expected to miss Sunday's game with the shoulder injury that sidelined him in week 7.
The Bengals come out of their bye week healthy and hopeful Joe Burrow's calf has healed to the point where he'll look more like his old self and less like the limited player we saw the first six games of the season.
Start of the Week
George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,400]: Kittle is coming off one of his best statistical efforts of the year in last week's loss to the Vikings, and the Bengals have given up the sixth-most PPR points per game to tight ends in 2023.
Sit of the Week
Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,000]: This is the last thing Burrow's fantasy managers want to see, but even after Kirk Cousins' big game in Week 7, the Niners are still allowing the third-fewest fantasy points per game to quarterbacks.
Sleeper
Jauan Jennings, WR, San Francisco 49ers [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,800]: Jennings flirted with 10 PPR points last week against the Vikings, and given the attention Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle should see from the Bengals defense, Jennings will face single coverage most of the game.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
Tee Higgins of the Bengals has been almost invisible over the first half of the fantasy season with just 14 catches for 149 yards and two touchdowns to date. But he will be healthy coming out of the bye, and it's not like the 24-year-old forgot how to play football over the summer. Now is the time to acquire him.
Stat to Know
186.5. That's the number of passing yards the Bengals have averaged per game in 2023, 26th in the league. Burrow's injury has played a part in the team's struggles, but the Cincinnati passing attack has just been out of sync (outside Ja'Marr Chase, who is a pass-catching robot) all season. For the sake of fantasy managers everywhere, hopefully that will change after the week off.
Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Chargers
Key Injuries
It doesn't appear the Bears will have Justin Fields back for Sunday night's tilt with the Chargers. The quarterback hasn't practiced, and there's been no indication he's nearing a return. However, rookie running back Roschon Johnson was a full practice participant Wednesday and looks to be on track to clear concussion protocol.
The Chargers have a pair of banged-up pass-catchers. Tight end Gerald Everett (hip) and wide receiver Joshua Palmer (knee) both missed practice Wednesday, although Everett returned in a limited fashion Thursday.
Start of the Week
D.J. Moore, WR, Chicago Bears [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,300]: Chicago's quarterback situation isn't ideal, but just about anyone should be able to have success against a Chargers secondary that has surrendered more passing yards per game this year than any team in the NFL.
Sit of the Week
D'Onta Foreman, RB, Chicago Bears [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,500]: Frankly, there aren't really any "must sits" in this battle of bad defenses. But Johnson's return could eat into Foreman's Week 8 workload, and this is a game where the Bears may have to abandon the run and go pass-heavy to play catch-up.
Sleeper
Joshua Palmer, WR, Los Angeles Chargers [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,200]: Just as he has in the past, Palmer has been solid filling in for Mike Williams. And just as he has in the past, Palmer has benefitted from all the attention opposing defenses pay to Keenan Allen.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
If Foreman comes anywhere close to matching last week's three-touchdown effort, he would be a prime "sell high" candidate. But he already is. There are just too many questions in the Windy City to trust him in the long term, whether it's workload or the overall state of the Chicago offense.
Stat to Know
1. That's the number of total touchdowns Chargers running back Austin Ekeler has almost halfway through the regular season after posting a gaudy 38 scores the past two years. The fact that he has played in just three games has played a part, but the reality is that kind of touchdown production just isn't sustainable. That Ekeler managed to post 18 or more scores in consecutive seasons is remarkable, but three straight was never going to happen.
Las Vegas Raiders at Detroit Lions
Key Injuries
The Detroit Lions got rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs back last week, and there's at least a chance David Montgomery (ribs) could join him in the backfield against the Raiders. But he is still the wrong side if questionable after missing practice Thursday. And with the Lions playing on Monday night, he's best left on the bench unless we get definitive word he's playing by the weekend.
For the Raiders, the biggest question mark remains quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and his injured back. He appears to have a real chance to return against the Lions and was limited in practice on Thursday.
Start of the Week
Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,600]: Gibbs was one of the few bright spots in last week's blowout loss, topping 120 total yards and averaging over six yards a carry, He should excel against a Raiders team giving up the fifth-most PPR points per game to running backs this year.
Sit of the Week
Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders [DraftKings DFS Value: $7,100]: The Lions sit at the other end of the spectrum, surrendering the third-fewest PPR points to running backs in 2023. That's not good news for a back averaging less than three yards per carry.
Sleeper
Detroit Lions Defense [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,100]: Put what happened in Baltimore out of your head. The Lions were a top-12 fantasy defense before last week's meltdown, the Raiders are half a mess offensively, and Vegas has given up the sixth-most fantasy points per game to defenses this season.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
Gibbs is an electrifying young talent with a bright future in the NFL. But he's not going to supplant Montgomery as Detroit's lead back just because fantasy managers want him to. Gibbs' time as the lead back in Motown comes with an expiration date, and it might not be a bad idea to deal the rookie before the clock hits zero.
Stat to Know
56. The number of targets Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has seen this season. Granted, that pales next to the 71 Davante Adams has received, but it still ranks in the league's top 15. Seven weeks into the season, Meyers is 12th in PPR points per game among wideouts. Given where he was drafted, that makes him one of the better values at the position in 2023—and certainly a bigger bargain than Adams.
