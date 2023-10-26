B/R Fantasy Football's Game-by-Game Guide to Winning Week 8

14 of 16

Key Injuries

We'll start this one off with, arguably, Wednesday's biggest injury news: San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy is in the concussion protocol. Given how late in the week he entered it, he's unlikely to play against the Bengals. Sam Darnold would start in his stead.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel is also expected to miss Sunday's game with the shoulder injury that sidelined him in week 7.

The Bengals come out of their bye week healthy and hopeful Joe Burrow's calf has healed to the point where he'll look more like his old self and less like the limited player we saw the first six games of the season.

Start of the Week

George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,400]: Kittle is coming off one of his best statistical efforts of the year in last week's loss to the Vikings, and the Bengals have given up the sixth-most PPR points per game to tight ends in 2023.

Sit of the Week

Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,000]: This is the last thing Burrow's fantasy managers want to see, but even after Kirk Cousins' big game in Week 7, the Niners are still allowing the third-fewest fantasy points per game to quarterbacks.

Sleeper

Jauan Jennings, WR, San Francisco 49ers [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,800]: Jennings flirted with 10 PPR points last week against the Vikings, and given the attention Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle should see from the Bengals defense, Jennings will face single coverage most of the game.

Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High

Tee Higgins of the Bengals has been almost invisible over the first half of the fantasy season with just 14 catches for 149 yards and two touchdowns to date. But he will be healthy coming out of the bye, and it's not like the 24-year-old forgot how to play football over the summer. Now is the time to acquire him.

