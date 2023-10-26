Bianca Belair on Jade Cargill Dream Match, What's Next in WWE and More

2 of 5

Belair doesn't have a preference between working Raw and SmackDown because she's still on the road for the same stretch of time.

"It's essentially the same, it's just that your big TV day goes from Friday to Monday," she said. "In WWE, there's never one day or week that looks the same, so you have to stay prepared and go with the flow and stay on schedule."

Regardless of what brand she finds herself on, the 34-year-old enjoys having something to look forward to when her WWE commitments for the week are over, primarily watching football with Ford when they return home.

Thankfully for the former Raw and SmackDown women's champion, it doesn't conflict with WWE's premium live events, which moved from Sundays to Saturdays in early 2022.

"I was here for a while when the PLEs were still on Sundays and then switched over to Saturdays," Belair said. "I think it's great because you're not worrying about having to get in late or you're watching the show and looking at your watch and already looking ahead to Monday and you can't live in the moment."

In response to a report by John Ourand of Sports Business Journal that Raw could be moving off Mondays eventually, Belair didn't scoff at the possibility.