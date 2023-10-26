NFL

    Fantasy Football Week 8: Top 100 Players' Updated Trade Value and Advice

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVOctober 26, 2023

    Fantasy Football Week 8: Top 100 Players' Updated Trade Value and Advice

      Chances are you are either gearing up for a title run or trying to inject some life into a fantasy season that is slipping away. It's trade szn, baby.

      Let the weekly trade value chart guide you. Your own league format and scoring rules will affect a player's overall value (this chart is made with PPR scoring in mind), but the following rankings should give you a general idea of how to value your own players, and trade targets, in any prospective deals.

      Any player not listed has a trade value of one. And as always, may the fantasy points be with you!

    Trade Values

      Trade Value: 15

      1. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins

      Trade Value: 14

      2. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers

      Trade Value: 13

      3. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

      4. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

      5. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

      6. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

      7. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

      8. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

      Trade Value: 12

      9. Raheem Mostert, RB, Miami Dolphins

      10. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

      11. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

      12. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

      13. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

      Trade Value: 11

      14. Adam Thielen, WR, Carolina Panthers

      15. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions

      16. Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams

      17. D.J. Moore, WR, Chicago Bears

      18. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

      Trade Value: 10

      19. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

      20. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks

      21. Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets

      22. David Montgomery, RB, Detroit Lions

      23. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys

      24. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

      25. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

      Trade Value: 9

      26. Jakobi Meyers, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

      27. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      28. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

      29. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets

      30. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

      31. D'Andre Swift, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

      32. Isiah Pacheco, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

      33. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

      34. Jerome Ford, RB, Cleveland Browns

      Trade Value: 8

      35. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Minnesota Vikings

      36. Sam LaPorta, TE, Detroit Lions

      37. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

      38. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

      39. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

      40. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

      41. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

      Trade Value: 7

      42. Nico Collins, WR, Houston Texans

      43. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers

      44. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts

      45. Jordan Addison, WR, Minnesota Vikings

      46. Christian Kirk, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

      Trade Value: 6

      47. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions

      48. Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Washington Commanders

      49. James Cook, RB, Buffalo Bills

      50. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

      51. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

      52. Rachaad White, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      53. George Pickens, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

      54. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

      55. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints

      56. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins

      57. Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons

      58. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Commanders

      59. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins

      Trade Value: 5

      60. Darren Waller, TE, New York Giants

      61. Evan Engram, TE, Jacksonville Jaguars

      62. Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

      63. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

      64. Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons

      Trade Value: 4

      65. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots

      66. Alexander Mattison, RB, Minnesota Vikings

      67. Miles Sanders, RB, Carolina Panthers

      68. Kareem Hunt, RB, Cleveland Browns

      69. Javonte Williams, RB, Denver Broncos

      70. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos

      71. Marquise Brown, WR, Arizona Cardinals

      72. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers

      73. Zay Flowers, WR, Baltimore Ravens

      74. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

      75. Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears

      76. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

      Trade Value: 3

      77. Tank Dell, WR, Houston Texans

      78. Kendrick Bourne, WR, New England Patriots

      79. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      80. Josh Downs, WR, Indianapolis Colts

      81. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

      82. Romeo Doubs, WR, Green Bay Packers

      83. Curtis Samuel, WR, Washington Commanders

      84. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks

      85. Amari Cooper, WR, Cleveland Browns

      Trade Value: 2

      86. Jaylen Warren, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

      87. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

      88. Zack Moss, RB, Indianapolis Colts

      89. Gus Edwards, RB, Baltimore Ravens

      90. Dameon Pierce, RB, Houston Texans

      91. Dalton Schultz, TE, Houston Texans

      92. Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings

      93. Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions

      94. Gabe Davis, WR, Buffalo Bills

      95. Rashee Rice, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

      96. Joshua Palmer, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

      97. Tyler Allgeier, RB, Atlanta Falcons

      98. A.J. Dillon, RB, Green Bay Packers

      99. Jeff Wilson Jr., RB, Miami Dolphins

      100. Darrell Henderson Jr., RB, Los Angeles Rams

    Analysis

      Let's talk about Alvin Kamara.

      Your inclination might be to sell high on Kamara. After all, he's averaging 21.7 fantasy points per week in PPR leagues his four games since returning from suspension, topped only at running back by the injured De'Von Achane (25.4 PPG) and the unstoppable Christian McCaffrey (24.4 PPG).

      This may not feel sustainable to you. Some of his numbers are downright silly.

      Jake Ciely @allinkid

      Since returning, Alvin Kamara is first in targets (39) and receptions (35) for RBs (a 149 reception pace!)<br><br>And, those rank sixth and second OVERALL (only Kelce has more receptions in that span)

      JJ Zachariason @LateRoundQB

      Alvin Kamara has averaged 9.8 targets per contest over his four games this year. He's hit a 28% target share in two of those four games.

      Frankly, the receptions numbers probably aren't going to last, at least at his current pace. But it's very possible that dumping the ball off to Kamara is going to remain a very, very important aspect of the New Orleans' offense given Derek Carr's limitations as a quarterback.

      Sigmund Bloom @SigmundBloom

      Three of the biggest FF values - Alvin Kamara, Jakobi Meyers, and Adam Thielen - are hitting bc their hot zones coincide with limitations of passing games/QBs - something to keep in mind in draft prep: Identifying inefficient pass Os can matter as much identifying efficient ones

      Matt Harmon @MattHarmon_BYB

      Having Alvin Kamara (known for his impact as a receiver) as the RB for a Derek Carr (addicted to checkdowns) offense is like dropping a pack of cigs off on a smoker's bedside table every morning. <br><br>Even if he wanted to quit, he has no shot. It's over as soon as the day begins. <a href="https://t.co/WYRvP49I8m">https://t.co/WYRvP49I8m</a>

      But here's another thing to consider—through four games, Kamara only has one touchdown. That's just 0.25 touchdowns per game. For his career, however, Kamara averages 0.78 touchdowns each contest.

      Now, past performance is no guarantee of future production. But Kamara is clearly the featured back in New Orleans' offense and has proven to be a dynamic enough playmaker during his career that you would expect him to find the end zone with more regularity.

      Which means that while some of his gaudy receptions numbers are likely to dwindle a bit, he very easily could replace that production with a bit more touchdown output.

      Granted, some of those touches could go to Jamaal Williams near the goal line. The pair has only played in one game together. But Kamara is going to see far more touches in general, giving him more opportunities to break off a score.

      You may be reading this wondering why we're going into so much depth discussing a player you probably shouldn't be selling on. Kamara is a RB1 the rest of the way, and even though his trade value is incredibly high right now, there's too much unpredictability at running back to just give a player like him away, even if the return is high.

      The idea here is to give you a deeper look into the thought process you should be undertaking each time you consider selling high or buying low.

      Let's do it again, this time with Jakobi Meyers, another player that feels like he should be a sell-high candidate.

      Meyers is lower on the fantasy rankings than teammate Davante Adams due to missing a game, but he's actually averaging more fantasy points per week (17.6) than his superstar counterpart (16.7).

      Alex Caruso @AlexCaruso

      Jakobi Meyers Last 3 Games:<br><br>Week 5: WR10<br>Week 6: WR14<br>Week 7: WR11<br><br>One of the biggest steals in Fantasy this year

      But while Kamara's production has been non-reliant on touchdown production, a solid chunk of Meyers' fantasy output has come from his five touchdowns in six games. That has represented 28.4 percent of his total fantasy points on the season.

      Compare that to Adams, who has recorded three touchdowns, just 15.4 percent of his fantasy points scored on the season. Generally speaking, it's easier to trust the wideout who is getting a higher percentage of his fantasy value from yards and receptions than touchdowns.

      But... it gets more interesting as you dig further.

      Adams is putting up 6.5 receptions per game played, compared to 6.1 for Meyers. That's extremely close. Adams is being targeted 10.1 times per game, compared to 9.3 for Meyers. Again, very tight. And Adams is registering 75.4 receiving yards per game, compared to 64.1 for Meyers.

      This is not the case of Adams being far-and-away the most highly-prioritized receiver in the pecking order. Meyers is getting a lot of targets and receptions. A slower touchdown rate would take him out of the realm of low-end WR1 production, yes, but it might not drop him below the realm of WR2 output.

      The major difference between he and Kamara is that the New Orleans' running back should be the focal point of the team's offense, given his playmaking ability, whereas in Las Vegas the two players who should receive the biggest serving of usage are Adams and running back Josh Jacobs.

      That's what makes Meyers a better sell-high option than Kamara. It's a risk, no doubt, given how productive he's been. But conventional logic would dictate that at least a small downturn in production is coming at some point.

      He's probably locked in place as a very nice flex option for the rest of the year. He just doesn't seem likely to put up WR1 numbers the entire way, and if you can get those type of prices in a trade, take them.

