Fantasy Football Week 8: Top 100 Players' Updated Trade Value and Advice

Fantasy Football Week 8: Top 100 Players' Updated Trade Value and AdviceOctober 26, 2023
Chances are you are either gearing up for a title run or trying to inject some life into a fantasy season that is slipping away. It's trade szn, baby.
Let the weekly trade value chart guide you. Your own league format and scoring rules will affect a player's overall value (this chart is made with PPR scoring in mind), but the following rankings should give you a general idea of how to value your own players, and trade targets, in any prospective deals.
Any player not listed has a trade value of one. And as always, may the fantasy points be with you!
Trade Values
Trade Value: 15
1. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins
Trade Value: 14
2. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers
Trade Value: 13
3. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
4. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills
5. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
6. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
7. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
8. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
Trade Value: 12
9. Raheem Mostert, RB, Miami Dolphins
10. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
11. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints
12. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
13. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
Trade Value: 11
14. Adam Thielen, WR, Carolina Panthers
15. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions
16. Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams
17. D.J. Moore, WR, Chicago Bears
18. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
Trade Value: 10
19. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons
20. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks
21. Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets
22. David Montgomery, RB, Detroit Lions
23. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys
24. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
25. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens
Trade Value: 9
26. Jakobi Meyers, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
27. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys
29. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets
30. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
31. D'Andre Swift, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
32. Isiah Pacheco, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
33. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
34. Jerome Ford, RB, Cleveland Browns
Trade Value: 8
35. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Minnesota Vikings
36. Sam LaPorta, TE, Detroit Lions
37. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills
38. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
39. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
40. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers
41. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens
Trade Value: 7
42. Nico Collins, WR, Houston Texans
43. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers
44. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts
45. Jordan Addison, WR, Minnesota Vikings
46. Christian Kirk, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
Trade Value: 6
47. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions
48. Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Washington Commanders
49. James Cook, RB, Buffalo Bills
50. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
51. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers
52. Rachaad White, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
53. George Pickens, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
54. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks
55. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints
56. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins
57. Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons
58. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Commanders
59. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins
Trade Value: 5
60. Darren Waller, TE, New York Giants
61. Evan Engram, TE, Jacksonville Jaguars
62. Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles
63. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers
64. Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons
Trade Value: 4
65. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots
66. Alexander Mattison, RB, Minnesota Vikings
67. Miles Sanders, RB, Carolina Panthers
68. Kareem Hunt, RB, Cleveland Browns
69. Javonte Williams, RB, Denver Broncos
70. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos
71. Marquise Brown, WR, Arizona Cardinals
72. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers
73. Zay Flowers, WR, Baltimore Ravens
74. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
75. Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears
76. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals
Trade Value: 3
77. Tank Dell, WR, Houston Texans
78. Kendrick Bourne, WR, New England Patriots
79. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
80. Josh Downs, WR, Indianapolis Colts
81. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
82. Romeo Doubs, WR, Green Bay Packers
83. Curtis Samuel, WR, Washington Commanders
84. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks
85. Amari Cooper, WR, Cleveland Browns
Trade Value: 2
86. Jaylen Warren, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
87. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
88. Zack Moss, RB, Indianapolis Colts
89. Gus Edwards, RB, Baltimore Ravens
90. Dameon Pierce, RB, Houston Texans
91. Dalton Schultz, TE, Houston Texans
92. Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings
93. Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions
94. Gabe Davis, WR, Buffalo Bills
95. Rashee Rice, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
96. Joshua Palmer, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
97. Tyler Allgeier, RB, Atlanta Falcons
98. A.J. Dillon, RB, Green Bay Packers
99. Jeff Wilson Jr., RB, Miami Dolphins
100. Darrell Henderson Jr., RB, Los Angeles Rams
Analysis
Let's talk about Alvin Kamara.
Your inclination might be to sell high on Kamara. After all, he's averaging 21.7 fantasy points per week in PPR leagues his four games since returning from suspension, topped only at running back by the injured De'Von Achane (25.4 PPG) and the unstoppable Christian McCaffrey (24.4 PPG).
This may not feel sustainable to you. Some of his numbers are downright silly.
Frankly, the receptions numbers probably aren't going to last, at least at his current pace. But it's very possible that dumping the ball off to Kamara is going to remain a very, very important aspect of the New Orleans' offense given Derek Carr's limitations as a quarterback.
Sigmund Bloom @SigmundBloom
Three of the biggest FF values - Alvin Kamara, Jakobi Meyers, and Adam Thielen - are hitting bc their hot zones coincide with limitations of passing games/QBs - something to keep in mind in draft prep: Identifying inefficient pass Os can matter as much identifying efficient ones
Matt Harmon @MattHarmon_BYB
Having Alvin Kamara (known for his impact as a receiver) as the RB for a Derek Carr (addicted to checkdowns) offense is like dropping a pack of cigs off on a smoker's bedside table every morning. <br><br>Even if he wanted to quit, he has no shot. It's over as soon as the day begins. <a href="https://t.co/WYRvP49I8m">https://t.co/WYRvP49I8m</a>
But here's another thing to consider—through four games, Kamara only has one touchdown. That's just 0.25 touchdowns per game. For his career, however, Kamara averages 0.78 touchdowns each contest.
Now, past performance is no guarantee of future production. But Kamara is clearly the featured back in New Orleans' offense and has proven to be a dynamic enough playmaker during his career that you would expect him to find the end zone with more regularity.
Which means that while some of his gaudy receptions numbers are likely to dwindle a bit, he very easily could replace that production with a bit more touchdown output.
Granted, some of those touches could go to Jamaal Williams near the goal line. The pair has only played in one game together. But Kamara is going to see far more touches in general, giving him more opportunities to break off a score.
You may be reading this wondering why we're going into so much depth discussing a player you probably shouldn't be selling on. Kamara is a RB1 the rest of the way, and even though his trade value is incredibly high right now, there's too much unpredictability at running back to just give a player like him away, even if the return is high.
The idea here is to give you a deeper look into the thought process you should be undertaking each time you consider selling high or buying low.
Let's do it again, this time with Jakobi Meyers, another player that feels like he should be a sell-high candidate.
Meyers is lower on the fantasy rankings than teammate Davante Adams due to missing a game, but he's actually averaging more fantasy points per week (17.6) than his superstar counterpart (16.7).
But while Kamara's production has been non-reliant on touchdown production, a solid chunk of Meyers' fantasy output has come from his five touchdowns in six games. That has represented 28.4 percent of his total fantasy points on the season.
Compare that to Adams, who has recorded three touchdowns, just 15.4 percent of his fantasy points scored on the season. Generally speaking, it's easier to trust the wideout who is getting a higher percentage of his fantasy value from yards and receptions than touchdowns.
But... it gets more interesting as you dig further.
Adams is putting up 6.5 receptions per game played, compared to 6.1 for Meyers. That's extremely close. Adams is being targeted 10.1 times per game, compared to 9.3 for Meyers. Again, very tight. And Adams is registering 75.4 receiving yards per game, compared to 64.1 for Meyers.
This is not the case of Adams being far-and-away the most highly-prioritized receiver in the pecking order. Meyers is getting a lot of targets and receptions. A slower touchdown rate would take him out of the realm of low-end WR1 production, yes, but it might not drop him below the realm of WR2 output.
The major difference between he and Kamara is that the New Orleans' running back should be the focal point of the team's offense, given his playmaking ability, whereas in Las Vegas the two players who should receive the biggest serving of usage are Adams and running back Josh Jacobs.
That's what makes Meyers a better sell-high option than Kamara. It's a risk, no doubt, given how productive he's been. But conventional logic would dictate that at least a small downturn in production is coming at some point.
He's probably locked in place as a very nice flex option for the rest of the year. He just doesn't seem likely to put up WR1 numbers the entire way, and if you can get those type of prices in a trade, take them.