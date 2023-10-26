Fantasy Football Week 8: Top 100 Players' Updated Trade Value and Advice

2 of 2

Let's talk about Alvin Kamara.

Your inclination might be to sell high on Kamara. After all, he's averaging 21.7 fantasy points per week in PPR leagues his four games since returning from suspension, topped only at running back by the injured De'Von Achane (25.4 PPG) and the unstoppable Christian McCaffrey (24.4 PPG).

This may not feel sustainable to you. Some of his numbers are downright silly.

Frankly, the receptions numbers probably aren't going to last, at least at his current pace. But it's very possible that dumping the ball off to Kamara is going to remain a very, very important aspect of the New Orleans' offense given Derek Carr's limitations as a quarterback.

But here's another thing to consider—through four games, Kamara only has one touchdown. That's just 0.25 touchdowns per game. For his career, however, Kamara averages 0.78 touchdowns each contest.

Now, past performance is no guarantee of future production. But Kamara is clearly the featured back in New Orleans' offense and has proven to be a dynamic enough playmaker during his career that you would expect him to find the end zone with more regularity.

Which means that while some of his gaudy receptions numbers are likely to dwindle a bit, he very easily could replace that production with a bit more touchdown output.

Granted, some of those touches could go to Jamaal Williams near the goal line. The pair has only played in one game together. But Kamara is going to see far more touches in general, giving him more opportunities to break off a score.

You may be reading this wondering why we're going into so much depth discussing a player you probably shouldn't be selling on. Kamara is a RB1 the rest of the way, and even though his trade value is incredibly high right now, there's too much unpredictability at running back to just give a player like him away, even if the return is high.

The idea here is to give you a deeper look into the thought process you should be undertaking each time you consider selling high or buying low.

Let's do it again, this time with Jakobi Meyers, another player that feels like he should be a sell-high candidate.

Meyers is lower on the fantasy rankings than teammate Davante Adams due to missing a game, but he's actually averaging more fantasy points per week (17.6) than his superstar counterpart (16.7).

But while Kamara's production has been non-reliant on touchdown production, a solid chunk of Meyers' fantasy output has come from his five touchdowns in six games. That has represented 28.4 percent of his total fantasy points on the season.

Compare that to Adams, who has recorded three touchdowns, just 15.4 percent of his fantasy points scored on the season. Generally speaking, it's easier to trust the wideout who is getting a higher percentage of his fantasy value from yards and receptions than touchdowns.

But... it gets more interesting as you dig further.

Adams is putting up 6.5 receptions per game played, compared to 6.1 for Meyers. That's extremely close. Adams is being targeted 10.1 times per game, compared to 9.3 for Meyers. Again, very tight. And Adams is registering 75.4 receiving yards per game, compared to 64.1 for Meyers.

This is not the case of Adams being far-and-away the most highly-prioritized receiver in the pecking order. Meyers is getting a lot of targets and receptions. A slower touchdown rate would take him out of the realm of low-end WR1 production, yes, but it might not drop him below the realm of WR2 output.

The major difference between he and Kamara is that the New Orleans' running back should be the focal point of the team's offense, given his playmaking ability, whereas in Las Vegas the two players who should receive the biggest serving of usage are Adams and running back Josh Jacobs.

That's what makes Meyers a better sell-high option than Kamara. It's a risk, no doubt, given how productive he's been. But conventional logic would dictate that at least a small downturn in production is coming at some point.