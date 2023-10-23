Aaron Nesmith, Pacers Agree to 3-Year, $33M Contract Extension Before 2023-24 Season

Set Number: X164440 TK1

The Indiana Pacers and guard Aaron Nesmith agreed to a three-year, $33 million contract Monday.

Nesmith's agent informed ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski of the agreement, which came just one day ahead of the start of the 2023-24 regular season. All rookie extensions for the 2020 draft class must be completed by Monday.

Nesmith averaged 10.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game last season, his first with the Pacers. He spent his first two NBA seasons with the Boston Celtics after being taken with the No. 14 pick in the 2020 NBA draft.

The Vanderbilt product struggled for consistent playing time with a loaded Celtics roster but found a niche with the developing Pacers. He knocked down 36.6 percent of his threes, played consistently rugged defense and could switch through multiple positions due to his solid 6'10" wingspan.

According to Basketball Reference, Nesmith spent most of the 2022-23 season playing at power forward. That switchability between positions bodes well for Nesmith being able to outplay his $11 million annual salary.

Nesmith joins fellow 2020 class member Tyrese Haliburton as Pacers to sign rookie extensions. What makes matters interesting is that neither Nesmith nor Haliburton began their career with the Pacers and were instead acquired via trade.