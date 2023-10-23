NBA

    Fantasy Basketball 2023: Deep NBA Sleepers After October 22

    Zach Buckley@@ZachBuckleyNBAFeatured Columnist IVOctober 23, 2023

      SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 20: Jeremy Sochan #10 of the San Antonio Spurs passes the ball up court against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of an NBA basketball game at Chase Center on October 20, 2023 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
      Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

      It's go time, folks.

      The first week of the 2023-24 NBA season has arrived, bringing along with it a host of decisions for fantasy basketball managers to make.

      One of the first items of business is scanning the waiver wire for potential pickups. The preseason made strong arguments to consider adding these sleepers—available in 50-plus percent of Yahoo leagues, per FantasyPros—to your rosters already.

    Saddiq Bey, SF/PF, Atlanta Hawks (37 Percent Rostered)

      INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 16: Saddiq Bey #41 of the Atlanta Hawks makes a move in the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on October 16, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
      Justin Casterline/Getty Images

      The Hawks cleared out a starting spot this offseason by finally letting go of trade-rumor-mill regular John Collins. Saddiq Bey seems poised to capitalize on this opportunity.

      Despite a not insignificant push from Jalen Johnson this preseason, Bey seemingly did enough to stick with the first five, at least for now.

      His 14.3 points per game were the team's second-most during the exhibition season. His efficiency was even better than his volume, as he pieced together a pristine 58.3/45.5/90.9 shooting slash. He was also Atlanta's leading rebounder, gobbling up 6.7 boards in his 22 minutes.

      He may not have the most diverse skill set, but if you're looking for a support source of points, threes and boards, he could check those boxes.

    Jeremy Sochan, PG/PF, San Antonio Spurs (47 Percent Rostered)

      SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 20: Jeremy Sochan #10 of the San Antonio Spurs dribbles the ball up court against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of an NBA basketball game at Chase Center on October 20, 2023 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
      Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

      If you can stomach a middling scoring average and rough shooting percentages, Jeremy Sochan has plenty else to offer.

      The 6'8", 230-pound forward has been named San Antonio's starting point guard, which should immediately clue you in on the fact we're talking about a unique talent.

      He sees the game like a floor general and thinks it like a genius. He plays like the second coming of Draymond Green, a two-way playmaker who forever seems two steps ahead of the opposition.

      Sochan stuffed stat sheets aplenty as a rookie last season, averaging 11 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 stocks (steals plus blocks) in 26 minutes. All of those categories could grow as his role expands, and his assists have major growth potential, due both to his new point guard gig and the arrival of highly celebrated freshman Victor Wembanyama.

    Coby White, PG/SG, Chicago Bulls (38 Percent Rostered)

      CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 17: Coby White #0 of the Chicago Bulls brings the ball up court against the Toronto Raptors on October 17, 2023 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images)
      Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

      The Bulls have been on the hunt for a starting point guard ever since losing Lonzo Ball to a knee injury in Jan. 2022. Coby White might be in the process of finally filling that void.

      The 6'5" lead guard made it clear pretty early there wouldn't actually be a competition between him, Jevon Carter and Ayo Dosunmu. White pulled the right strings more often than not, taking the shots available to him but moving the ball when he didn't have a look or someone had a better one.

      He paced the Bulls with 4.0 assists this preseason and was third on the team in scoring at 13.2 points per game. He shot a head-turning 54.3 percent from the field and a solid 81.8 percent at the stripe.

      Obviously, five preseason games do not a strong season make, but this appears to be a continuation of White making things happen. He was good for a lot of the 2022-23 but especially down the stretch, when he averaged 14.2 points on 52.1/41.8/100 shooting and 5.2 assists against 1.6 turnovers over his final 13 outings.

