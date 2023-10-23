Fantasy Basketball 2023: Deep NBA Sleepers After October 22

3 of 3

Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

The Bulls have been on the hunt for a starting point guard ever since losing Lonzo Ball to a knee injury in Jan. 2022. Coby White might be in the process of finally filling that void.

The 6'5" lead guard made it clear pretty early there wouldn't actually be a competition between him, Jevon Carter and Ayo Dosunmu. White pulled the right strings more often than not, taking the shots available to him but moving the ball when he didn't have a look or someone had a better one.

He paced the Bulls with 4.0 assists this preseason and was third on the team in scoring at 13.2 points per game. He shot a head-turning 54.3 percent from the field and a solid 81.8 percent at the stripe.