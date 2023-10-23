Jason Kelce Says Travis, Taylor Swift Dating Reached a 'Weird' Level Due to Paparazzi

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had already gained a level of fame before getting linked romantically with Taylor Swift. His brother, Jason, wondered whether the added attention he's receiving is becoming overwhelming, however.

"It's certainly been weird, the level that it is now," the Philadelphia Eagles center said to NBC Sports' Peter King. "On one hand, I'm happy for my brother that he seems to be in a relationship that he's excited about, that he is genuine about. But there's another end of it where it's like, 'Man, this is a lot.'

"There's paparazzi talking about him fueling his car before the game today and I'm like, 'Is that really necessary information to share?' This is another level of stardom that typically football players don't deal with."

Jason reiterated he's glad to see Travis enjoying himself but expressed some concern "with how you know, over-in-pursuit people can be."

One might think Jason was exaggerating when he referenced paparazzi following Travis to a gas station, but that's an actual story that got published recently. That's in addition to the press coverage the younger Kelce brother receives immediately after games or when he's enjoying himself away from the field.

The eight-time Pro Bowler will have known dating Swift wouldn't be without some inconveniences. She's one of the most recognizable celebrities in the world.