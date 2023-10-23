3 Takeaways from Patriots' Week 7 Win vs. Bills

2 of 3

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Patriots threatened the Bills defense from all angles of their passing game.

Four players reached 50 receiving yards, nine players caught a pass and multiple players from each position group were targeted by Jones.

Kendrick Bourne was once again Jones' top target. He was joined by Demario Douglas, Pharoah Brown and Rhamondre Stevenson over 50 yards.

Douglas and Brown's production seems like the most important takeaway from the day of pass-catching depth.

New England needs playmakers to step up to help Jones. Douglas has the speed to break away from defenders, a quality that the other wide outs do not possess. Brown took a leap over Gesicki and Hunter Henry in recent weeks in the tight end room.

Henry, Gesicki and DeVante Parker only combined for 40 yards on five catches, but they made their receptions count, most notably on Gesicki's game-winning touchdown reception.