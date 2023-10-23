NFL Exec on Goodell's Contract: 'Everyone Presumes This Is Not Going to Be His Last'

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Roger Goodell's ongoing run as commissioner is the second-longest in NFL history, and it looks like there's no end in sight.

The NFL announced last week Goodell signed an extension that runs through March 2027. NBC Sports' Peter King cited one team executive who said they don't believe there will be a change at the top when that deal expires.

"Everyone presumes this is not going to be his last contract," the exec said.

King cited another source who said Goodell is perfectly content in his current post.

"There's nothing else he wants to do," the source said. "He'd be bored working at a hedge fund or doing something else to make a lot of money. He doesn't want to sit around. This job fulfills him, and he likes almost everything about it."

You'd expect Goodell to write his own ticket at this point.

The NFL generated $12 billion in national revenue for the 2022 league year, and its robust financial health is evidenced by its franchises selling for record fees. There's labor peace through 2030 as well thanks to the most recent collective bargaining agreement.

Goodell works for the NFL's owners, and he's doing plenty to keep them happy.

His continued efforts to expand the league in international markets may soon begin to bear major fruit, too, thanks to the addition of flag football to the 2028 Summer Olympics. NFL officials are hopeful getting more people outside of the U.S. to play flag football will translate into creating a new pool of fans.

King noted Goodell, 64, is already older than Pete Rozelle was when Rozelle's 29-year run as commissioner ended in 1989. He'll also be older than his predecessor, Paul Tagliabue, was when Tagliabue stepped down in 2006 at 65.