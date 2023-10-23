3 Takeaways from Giants' Week 7 Win vs. CommandersOctober 23, 2023
3 Takeaways from Giants' Week 7 Win vs. Commanders
The New York Giants played their most complete game of the 2023 NFL season in their 14-7 win over the Washington Commanders.
New York's defense turned in a stellar performance for the second straight week and its offense moved the ball well with Tyrod Taylor at the helm.
Daniel Jones is still the Giants' starting quarterback, but one has to ask if the offense is better suited for Taylor at this point of the season.
Taylor almost led the Giants to a road win in Buffalo in Week 6 and he helped the team earn its second 250-yard passing performance of the season.
Saquon Barkley and Darren Waller assisted Taylor over four quarters, and the Giants got a few big plays out of Jalin Hyatt.
The Giants are still 2-5 and out of the playoff picture, but Sunday's win at least provided some hope after a dreadful start.
Tyrod Taylor Excelled in Starting Role
The Giants offense looked more competent in the last two weeks with Taylor at the helm than in the weeks with Jones under center.
Taylor guided the Giants through a litany of offensive line issues in Sunday's win over the Commanders and in the Week 6 loss to the Bills.
Taylor did not produce spectacular totals, but he excelled in doing all the right things in the pocket.
He finished 18-for-29 through the air with 279 passing yards and a pair of touchdown throws to Barkley and Waller.
The 18 completions went to eight different players, and Taylor even ran the ball for 25 yards on eight carries.
The Giants will say that Jones is still the starter, but after Taylor's two starts, a case could be made to keep the backup quarterback in the starting role, or at least let Jones rest another week so that his neck injury can heal properly.
Offensive Stars Stepped Up
Barkley and Waller did what they were expected to do on Sunday.
That might seem like a simple thing, but the Giants lacked that in the early weeks of the season.
Waller hauled in seven receptions for 98 yards and a touchdown catch, while Barkley added 77 yards on the ground and had a scoring reception.
Waller's yardage total was his highest in a Giants uniform. He has been targeted more over the last three weeks after a slow start.
Barkley's return from an ankle injury sparked the offense in each of the last two weeks. He came alive in the second half against Buffalo to give the Giants a chance to win.
The Giants now have a solid offensive foundation in place and they can build around their two stars with players like Hyatt, who had two catches for 75 yards, who can be budding stars and role players, like Darius Slayton and Isaiah Hodgins.
Everything about the offense looks competent and it has the potential to improve week over week. That is all Giants fans were asking for after the 1-4 start and they finally have that.
Defense Shined Once Again
The Giants defense has been the less concerning of the two units all season.
New York flexed its defensive muscle on Sunday, as it held the Commanders to 273 total yards.
That is the lowest output from an opponent against the Giants defense this season. New York also held an opponent under 100 rushing yards for the first time in 2023.
Bobby Okereke was once again in the middle of everything. The linebacker made 11 tackles t to boost his season total to 64.
Okereke is putting together one of the best defensive seasons in all of football. His performances demand more recognition on the national level.
The Giants finished Sunday with six sacks and they got an interception from Deonte Banks.
A strong defense can take any team far in the NFL, and if the Giants continue to play this well on defense, they could at least attempt to make a push at the postseason.