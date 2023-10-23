3 Takeaways from Giants' Week 7 Win vs. Commanders

2 of 3

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Barkley and Waller did what they were expected to do on Sunday.

That might seem like a simple thing, but the Giants lacked that in the early weeks of the season.

Waller hauled in seven receptions for 98 yards and a touchdown catch, while Barkley added 77 yards on the ground and had a scoring reception.

Waller's yardage total was his highest in a Giants uniform. He has been targeted more over the last three weeks after a slow start.

Barkley's return from an ankle injury sparked the offense in each of the last two weeks. He came alive in the second half against Buffalo to give the Giants a chance to win.

The Giants now have a solid offensive foundation in place and they can build around their two stars with players like Hyatt, who had two catches for 75 yards, who can be budding stars and role players, like Darius Slayton and Isaiah Hodgins.