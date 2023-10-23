49ers vs. Vikings Picks, Lineup Tips for DraftKings Daily Fantasy for MNF

1 of 3

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

McCaffrey is trending in the right direction, but you should be cautious and prepare some potential lineups without him in case he does not play, or is ineffective on the field.

McCaffrey would be an obvious candidate to captain DFS lineups, and at minimum, he would be a lineup selection on the majority of rosters.

DFS players may have to rely on McCaffrey earning yards on the ground to collect a large sum of fantasy points. Minnesota gives up the second-fewest receiving yards to running backs in the NFL.

The Vikings are one of two teams in the NFL that have not allowed 100 total receiving yards to running backs. The New York Giants are the other. New York limited McCaffrey to five catches for 34 yards in Week 3.

McCaffrey will have a dominant role in the 49ers offense, if he plays, but do not be surprised if Kyle Shanahan gets Jordan Mason, or even Elijah Mitchell, involved throughout the game.

Mason would be the No. 1 replacement for McCaffrey if the star running back is unable to play.

Mason has the second-most rushing attempts on the 49ers roster. He could take over some of the plays designed for Samuel, who has 18 carries for 95 yards.

Rostering two San Francisco running backs may seem like a crazy strategy to some, but in a game missing Samuel and Jefferson, that might be the move if McCaffrey plays.