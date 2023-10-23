49ers vs. Vikings Picks, Lineup Tips for DraftKings Daily Fantasy for MNF

49ers vs. Vikings Picks, Lineup Tips for DraftKings Daily Fantasy for MNFOctober 23, 2023
Monday night's clash between the San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings has one massive question looming over it.
Christian McCaffrey is dealing with an oblique injury and his status will not be officially known until hours before kickoff.
ESPN's Adam Schefter provided a positive update on McCaffrey on Sunday, as he reported that the 49ers running back "feels great."
That is a positive sign for DraftKings daily fantasy football players who will put McCaffrey somewhere in their Monday night lineups.
McCaffrey is the most obvious selection for DFS contests, so the rest of most rosters will be built around him.
The tight ends on each roster may be the most trustworthy players after McCaffrey, and not just because George Kittle and T.J. Hockenson would love to carry on the National Tight End Day celebrations.
Kittle and Hockenson should both be vital parts to their offenses with Deebo Samuel and Justin Jefferson sidelined with injuries.
Have Multiple Plans Based on Christian McCaffrey's Status
McCaffrey is trending in the right direction, but you should be cautious and prepare some potential lineups without him in case he does not play, or is ineffective on the field.
McCaffrey would be an obvious candidate to captain DFS lineups, and at minimum, he would be a lineup selection on the majority of rosters.
DFS players may have to rely on McCaffrey earning yards on the ground to collect a large sum of fantasy points. Minnesota gives up the second-fewest receiving yards to running backs in the NFL.
The Vikings are one of two teams in the NFL that have not allowed 100 total receiving yards to running backs. The New York Giants are the other. New York limited McCaffrey to five catches for 34 yards in Week 3.
McCaffrey will have a dominant role in the 49ers offense, if he plays, but do not be surprised if Kyle Shanahan gets Jordan Mason, or even Elijah Mitchell, involved throughout the game.
Mason would be the No. 1 replacement for McCaffrey if the star running back is unable to play.
Mason has the second-most rushing attempts on the 49ers roster. He could take over some of the plays designed for Samuel, who has 18 carries for 95 yards.
Rostering two San Francisco running backs may seem like a crazy strategy to some, but in a game missing Samuel and Jefferson, that might be the move if McCaffrey plays.
If McCaffrey does not play, Mason and Mitchell's roster percentages will go up, and Brock Purdy would be a target for the captain spot because he would have to pass more in situations where the 49ers would just rely on McCaffrey.
Roster Both Starting Tight Ends
Kittle and Hockenson will be vital parts of their respective offenses on Monday night.
Kittle has had under 10 receiving yards in two of his last three games, but that should change with Samuel not on the field.
Purdy will likely throw to the players he trusts the most. Aiyuk, Kittle and McCaffrey top that list. San Francisco's other pass-catchers will get involved, but they may not have a strong fantasy impact if McCaffrey plays.
Kittle is just two weeks removed from a three-catch, three-touchdown performance on Sunday night against the Dallas Cowboys.
The 49ers tight end could turn into Purdy's most reliable target again, and that would coincide with the completion of a weekend-long celebration of the NFL's tight ends, a movement Kittle is heavily involved in.
Hockenson was Minnesota's leading pass-catcher in the first game without Jefferson in Week 6.
Minnesota's top tight end cleared the 50-yard mark in four of his last five games and he has at least eight targets in five of six appearances in 2023.
Hockenson is the better captain candidate than Kittle because of his high expected target rate.
Kirk Cousins may rely on Hockenson even more than last week in an attempt to deal with the 49ers' front seven.
San Francisco could send all sorts of pressure toward Cousins, which would force him into quick releases and short throws. Hockenson would be the primary outlet for those types of passes.
Hockenson ($8,800 salary) and Kittle ($7,200 salary) are both affordable pieces that can be mixed in alongside McCaffrey, or as lineup captains, to ensure lineups get a decent amount of points.
Avoid Minnesota's Running Backs
Alexander Mattison and Cam Akers may struggle the most out of any offensive skill position players on Monday.
Mattison worked hard for 44 yards on 18 carries last week, while Akers had one carry for eight yards and a single reception for seven yards.
Those numbers could get worse against a San Francisco front seven that should load the box and force Cousins to beat the defense through the air.
San Francisco has allowed the fifth-fewest rushing yards to opposing running backs. It is averaging a concession of 58 rushing yards per contest to running backs.
Mattison and Akers' best value may come as touchdown scorers, but even that seems like a nervy strategy with Fred Warner and Co. patrolling the middle in red-zone situations.
The Minnesota running backs are play-at-your-own-risk DFS options. You may be better off loading up a lineup with Vikings pass-catchers and Cousins because of the impact the 49ers should have on the ground game.
