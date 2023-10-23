49ers vs. Vikings: Updated Odds, Money Line, Spread, Props to Watch for MNF

2 of 2

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

T.J. Hockenson Anytime TD (+225)

The unicorns in prop bets are high-value propositions that still exist firmly within the realm of reality, and that's exactly the case for Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson and his chances of finding the end zone on Monday night.

As the Vikings prepare to take on the 49ers on Monday night, they do so without wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who was placed on injured reserve ahead of Week 6 with a hamstring injury.

Before he got injured, Jefferson had racked up more than 100 yards in three games and had found the end zone three times. That production had to be made up somewhere, and while Hockenson is unlikely to put up Justin Jefferson numbers (especially against the 49ers secondary), he will be one of Kirk Cousins' go-to looks in the red zone. Hockenson ranks fifth in red-zone targets among tight ends this season, per FantasyPros.

Kirk Cousins Over 0.5 INTs (-130)

With four picks on the season so far, Kirk Cousins isn't among the NFL's worst offenders. The quarterback with the most interceptions, the Las Vegas Raiders' Jimmy Garoppolo, has twice that.

But on Monday, Cousins will face a ruthless 49ers defense that leads the league in interceptions this season, with 10. And given how high-scoring the 49ers offense is, averaging 30.7 points per game, Cousins and the Vikings are going to be forced to take to the air to keep pace.

That's exactly what San Francisco's secondary hopes to see.

Brock Purdy Under 235.5 Passing Yards (-115)

This isn't a sneaky high-value prop, but it also isn't an overly risky one.

Though there's a world in which the Vikings secondary, which has allowed opposing quarterbacks the 13th-highest yards per attempt this season, gives Purdy the room he needs to air it out, betting low on Purdy in Week 7 is the move.

Purdy has amassed less than 235 passing yards three times this season. He's coming off his worst game of the year so far, having totaled just 125 yards against the Cleveland Browns in the 49ers' first loss.

With wideout Deebo Samuel ruled out with a shoulder injury, expect Purdy to have another low-volume game on Monday.

Monday Night Football odds from DraftKings.

Gambling problem? Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369).

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visiting ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), visiting OPGR.org (OR), or calling/texting TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).