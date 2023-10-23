3 Takeaways from Steelers' Week 7 Win vs. Rams

1 of 3

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Steelers fans haven't been happy with offensive coordinator Matt Canada this season, and for good reason. The offense has too often looked unoriginal and predictable, and it hasn't been particularly efficient.



Pittsburgh came into Sunday ranked 30th in total offense and 30th in scoring. The offense had converted just 37 percent of its third downs. There was, though, some hope that Canada and the Steelers would shake things up offensively during the Week 6 bye.



"Najee Harris said during the bye week he and Mason Cole stayed an extra day to look over film and find out what changes need to be made on offense," Emily Giangreco of WTAE 4 posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "He said they took their thoughts to the coaching staff and that those changes are going to be in this game plan against LA."

However, the offense looked a lot like it did before the bye, especially in the first half. Over the first two quarters, Pittsburgh logged a mere 91 yards and three points while going 0-for-5 on third downs.

