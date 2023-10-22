Oilers' Connor McDavid Expected to Be Out 1-2 Weeks With Upper Body Injury

Paul Swanson/NHLI via Getty Images

Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid is expected to be out for "one to two weeks" after suffering an upper body injury Saturday against the Winnipeg Jets.

McDavid did not play during the last four minutes of Saturday's contest and remained on the bench through overtime. He recorded two assists in the 3-2 OT loss.

The announced timeline puts McDavid's status for the Oct. 29 Heritage Classic in jeopardy.

The Oilers are 1-3-1 to open the season, a disappointing start for a team built to be a 2024 Stanley Cup contender.

