Oilers' Connor McDavid Expected to Be Out 1-2 Weeks With Upper Body Injury

Oilers' Connor McDavid Expected to Be Out 1-2 Weeks With Upper Body InjuryOctober 22, 2023
Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid is expected to be out for "one to two weeks" after suffering an upper body injury Saturday against the Winnipeg Jets.
Edmonton Oilers
INJURY UPDATE ⬇️

Connor McDavid suffered an upper body injury during last night's game vs. the Jets & is expected to be out of the #Oilers lineup for one to two weeks.
McDavid did not play during the last four minutes of Saturday's contest and remained on the bench through overtime. He recorded two assists in the 3-2 OT loss.
The announced timeline puts McDavid's status for the Oct. 29 Heritage Classic in jeopardy.
The Oilers are 1-3-1 to open the season, a disappointing start for a team built to be a 2024 Stanley Cup contender.
