Logan Paul as WWE U.S. Champion, Booking Sting's Last Hurrah in AEW, More Quick Takes

Per WWE insider WrestleVotes on X, Randy Orton is expected back sooner rather than later with Survivor Series being targeted as the ideal timetable.

What the company intends to do for that show remains unknown and won't become clear until after Crown Jewel. WarGames has been teased quite a few times for months now, but there's no telling whether it would be faction warfare, a battle for brand supremacy, or something else entirely.

If The Bloodline ends up involved in WarGames for the second straight year, putting Orton on the opposing squad would only make sense given his history with the faction, along with how they were responsible for putting him on the shelf in storyline back in May 2022.

As of this writing, Roman Reigns isn't advertised for the event, but if he is added, pairing him up with Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso and perhaps two members of The Judgment Day to take on a team led by Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso and The Bloodline's other adversaries inside WarGames would be a perfect reintroduction for Orton.

That could also pave the way for Orton eventually challenging Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, potentially at the Royal Rumble.