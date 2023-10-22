Commanders' Jonathan Allen After Giants Loss: 'I'm F--king Tired of This S--t'

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen aired out his frustrations when speaking to reporters following the team's 14-7 loss to the New York Giants.

The 28-year-old explained his reasoning for the team's poor performance, according to J.P. Finlay of NBC Sports.

"I think it's just a lack of focus on our part, a lack of attention to detail, not starting fast, and creating holes that too big for us to overcome in the second half," Allen said.

When asked if frustration existed considering the team's struggles against the Giants, the two-time Pro Bowler's answer was blunt.

"F--k yes it does. I'm f--king tired of this s--t," he said. "It's been seven f--king years of the same s--t."

Since 2017, the Commanders have a head-to-head record of 4-8-1 against New York.

This included a 20-12 defeat in Week 15 last season, a loss that ultimately proved to be the difference between making and missing the playoffs. The Giants entered the postseason with a 9-7-1 record, while Washington finished ninth in the NFC with an 8-8-1 finish.

Allen has continued his strong play in 2023, racking up 3.0 sacks and five tackles for loss entering Sunday's matchup. He added another TFL against the Giants.