NFL Referees Blasted by Fans After Controversial Penalties Cost Colts vs. Browns

NFL Referees Blasted by Fans After Controversial Penalties Cost Colts vs. BrownsOctober 22, 2023
The Indianapolis Colts looked to be on their way to a win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, but a pair of questionable penalties turned around the fortune for both teams.
With under a minute left in the fourth quarter, the Browns drove deep into Colts territory before quarterback P.J. Walker fumbled the ball after a sack and it was recovered by defensive tackle DeForest Buckner. However, Indianapolis cornerback Darrell Baker Jr. was called for illegal contact, giving Cleveland a fresh set of downs.
A play later, Baker was called for defensive pass interference on what many believed was an uncatchable ball, setting up the Browns at the goal line. Cleveland running back Kareem Hunt eventually scored the game-winning touchdown to give the team a controversial 39-38 victory.
For the Colts, this wasted a spirited performance by veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew, who accounted for four touchdowns (two passing, two rushing) in the loss.
Fans on social media were not happy with how calls by the referees determined the outcome of Sunday's game:
Coach Bryan @DrB365
2 BS penalties on Colts defense on Browns drive. <br><br>Every game in this freakin' league comes down to penalties. <br><br>The drama is no longer in watching the players decide the game. It's come down to whether the officials throw a flag or replay reverse a call. This is HORRIBLE! <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nfl</a>
Ed Werder @WerderEdESPN
Three <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Colts?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Colts</a> takeaways have now been nullified either due to video review or a penalty (2 interceptions, 1 strip sack) <br><br>The Colts have 4 losses when scoring 30+ points over the last 3 seasons, tied with the Lions for most in the NFL, per <a href="https://twitter.com/ESPNStatsInfo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ESPNStatsInfo</a>
Controversial calls are not surprising in the NFL, but it's rare to see a pair of them on back-to-back plays. Indianapolis fans have a right to feel like Cleveland was gifted the victory by the referees on Sunday.
The Colts will try to regroup before returning to action next Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.