    NFL Referees Blasted by Fans After Controversial Penalties Cost Colts vs. Browns

    Doric SamOctober 22, 2023

    Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen questions a call during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
    AP Photo/AJ Mast

    The Indianapolis Colts looked to be on their way to a win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, but a pair of questionable penalties turned around the fortune for both teams.

    With under a minute left in the fourth quarter, the Browns drove deep into Colts territory before quarterback P.J. Walker fumbled the ball after a sack and it was recovered by defensive tackle DeForest Buckner. However, Indianapolis cornerback Darrell Baker Jr. was called for illegal contact, giving Cleveland a fresh set of downs.

    A play later, Baker was called for defensive pass interference on what many believed was an uncatchable ball, setting up the Browns at the goal line. Cleveland running back Kareem Hunt eventually scored the game-winning touchdown to give the team a controversial 39-38 victory.

    For the Colts, this wasted a spirited performance by veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew, who accounted for four touchdowns (two passing, two rushing) in the loss.

    Fans on social media were not happy with how calls by the referees determined the outcome of Sunday's game:

    Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow

    Colts got screwed.<br><br>Thanks <a href="https://twitter.com/NFLOfficiating?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLOfficiating</a>

    Damon Amendolara @DamonAmendo

    The defensive penalties on the Colts were atrocious calls by the refs. They were robbed.

    Mike Greenberg @Espngreeny

    Boy, did the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Colts?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Colts</a> ever get royally screwed this afternoon.

    Rich Eisen @richeisen

    A brutal defensive penalty call wipes out game sealing takeaway for the Colts.

    Coach Bryan @DrB365

    2 BS penalties on Colts defense on Browns drive. <br><br>Every game in this freakin' league comes down to penalties. <br><br>The drama is no longer in watching the players decide the game. It's come down to whether the officials throw a flag or replay reverse a call. This is HORRIBLE! <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nfl</a>

    Ed Werder @WerderEdESPN

    Three <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Colts?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Colts</a> takeaways have now been nullified either due to video review or a penalty (2 interceptions, 1 strip sack) <br><br>The Colts have 4 losses when scoring 30+ points over the last 3 seasons, tied with the Lions for most in the NFL, per <a href="https://twitter.com/ESPNStatsInfo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ESPNStatsInfo</a>

    Josh Norris @JoshNorris

    legit sick for the Colts<br><br>game of the year contender. and refs make two calls back to back.<br><br>Browns made plays in this game, too.<br><br>but refs gonna ref

    Andy Sweeney @TheOnlySweeney

    What a brutal loss by the Colts. Too many mistakes but in the end they had enough chances on both sides to win. The second penalty on Baker to put the ball at the 1 was garbage. Either way, season swinging loss.

    Willie Beamen's Burner Account @WillieBBurner

    The refs leaving the field after the Colts vs Browns game: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CLEvsIND?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CLEvsIND</a> <a href="https://t.co/1AJSsNfAGl">pic.twitter.com/1AJSsNfAGl</a>

    JD1SZN (3-3) go hoosier (2-5) @Bigdawg70colts

    Browns MVP Today <a href="https://t.co/MtFFNfePpe">pic.twitter.com/MtFFNfePpe</a>

    Controversial calls are not surprising in the NFL, but it's rare to see a pair of them on back-to-back plays. Indianapolis fans have a right to feel like Cleveland was gifted the victory by the referees on Sunday.

    The Colts will try to regroup before returning to action next Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.