NFL Referees Blasted by Fans After Controversial Penalties Cost Colts vs. Browns

AP Photo/AJ Mast

The Indianapolis Colts looked to be on their way to a win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, but a pair of questionable penalties turned around the fortune for both teams.

With under a minute left in the fourth quarter, the Browns drove deep into Colts territory before quarterback P.J. Walker fumbled the ball after a sack and it was recovered by defensive tackle DeForest Buckner. However, Indianapolis cornerback Darrell Baker Jr. was called for illegal contact, giving Cleveland a fresh set of downs.

A play later, Baker was called for defensive pass interference on what many believed was an uncatchable ball, setting up the Browns at the goal line. Cleveland running back Kareem Hunt eventually scored the game-winning touchdown to give the team a controversial 39-38 victory.

For the Colts, this wasted a spirited performance by veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew, who accounted for four touchdowns (two passing, two rushing) in the loss.

Controversial calls are not surprising in the NFL, but it's rare to see a pair of them on back-to-back plays. Indianapolis fans have a right to feel like Cleveland was gifted the victory by the referees on Sunday.