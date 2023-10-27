Kyler Murray Listed as Doubtful for Cardinals' Game vs. Ravens amid Knee Injury Rehab

Norm Hall/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals are listing quarterback Kyler Murray as doubtful to play in Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Murray was a full participant in Thursday's practice and was off the injury report, but it wasn't necessarily an indication that he would play in Week 8 as he continues his recovery from a torn ACL.

According to Darren Urban of the team's official website, Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon has not yet ruled Murray out for Sunday's game, and would only say, "We'll see," when asked about his status.

The Cardinals opened the practice window for Murray for the first time since his ACL surgery prior to their Week 7 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Per Rapoport, his return was "expected to take multiple weeks, with the most likely outcome that he practices for three weeks, then plays on Nov. 12" against the Atlanta Falcons. A return on Nov. 5 against the Cleveland Browns was possible only "if all goes perfectly well on the field and off it."

Murray has been sidelined since Dec. 12 when he tore his ACL against the New England Patriots. He has five years and roughly $182 million left on the $230.5 million contract extension he signed with Arizona prior to the 2022 season, per Rapoport.

The last time Murray was healthy, his production saw a slight regression. In 11 games in 2022, he threw for 2,368 yards, 14 touchdowns and seven touchdowns. He completed 66.4 percent of his passes, down from 69.2 percent across 14 games in 2021.

The Cardinals have struggled in Murray's absence, starting the 2023 season with a 1-6 record. Veteran quarterback Joshua Dobbs has done his best to keep the team afloat, throwing for 1,361 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions this year.