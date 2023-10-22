Patriots' Bill Belichick Becomes 3rd HC in NFL History with 300 Regular-Season Wins

Chris Unger/Getty Images

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' game-winning touchdown pass with 12 seconds remaining Sunday did more than just secure victory over the Buffalo Bills.

It also cemented head coach Bill Belichick's place in football history.

The Patriots' 29-25 comeback win made Belichick the third NFL coach to rack up 300 regular-season wins.

The historic win came hours after NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Belichick had signed a contract extension over the offseason and is "locked up long-term" in New England.

The only other two NFL coaches to hit the 300-win mark, Don Shula and George Halas, are both members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Halas was the first to hit the 300-win mark with the 1965 Chicago Bears. Shula earned his 300th victory as head coach of the Miami Dolphins in 1991.

Belichick has already surpassed both coaches in postseason victories. He has been at the helm of 31 playoff wins, the most in NFL history.

When adding those wins to his regular-season total, Belichick's 330 total wins trail only Shula (347) for the most victories in NFL history. He surpassed Shula's career total of 324 last December.