Report: NFL Warns Teams About Pregame Fights in Memo About Rules, Videos for DQ, Bans

Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

The NFL issued a memo outlining new pregame rules for teams due to recent altercations on the field, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Teams are now required to warm up inside their own 45-yard lines. Players also risk disqualifications if they're involved in a fight, with the league reserving the right to punish players retrospectively as well.

Week 6 saw two notable examples of what the NFL is attempting to root out.

Tempers boiled over between players from the Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers ahead of their game. A similar scene played out the following night as the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers were preparing for their encounter.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported Saturday it was unclear whether the NFL had levied any fines stemming from the pair of incidents.

The threat of a disqualification—or it sounds like a possible suspension after the fact—offers players a compelling incentive to be on their best behavior from this point forward.