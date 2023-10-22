X

    Report: NFL Warns Teams About Pregame Fights in Memo About Rules, Videos for DQ, Bans

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVOctober 22, 2023

    CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 15: The San Francisco 49ers and the Cleveland Browns get in a fight before the game at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Browns defeated the 49ers 19-17. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)
    Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

    The NFL issued a memo outlining new pregame rules for teams due to recent altercations on the field, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

    Teams are now required to warm up inside their own 45-yard lines. Players also risk disqualifications if they're involved in a fight, with the league reserving the right to punish players retrospectively as well.

    Week 6 saw two notable examples of what the NFL is attempting to root out.

    Tempers boiled over between players from the Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers ahead of their game. A similar scene played out the following night as the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers were preparing for their encounter.

    FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX

    Things are already getting heated between the Niners and Browns! <a href="https://t.co/bclmLlA7IC">pic.twitter.com/bclmLlA7IC</a>

    Jon Machota @jonmachota

    Just had a pregame fight between the Cowboys and Chargers <a href="https://t.co/GOqRdYOmMH">pic.twitter.com/GOqRdYOmMH</a>

    Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported Saturday it was unclear whether the NFL had levied any fines stemming from the pair of incidents.

    The threat of a disqualification—or it sounds like a possible suspension after the fact—offers players a compelling incentive to be on their best behavior from this point forward.

    It's one thing to get fined, which often be a drop in the bucket to somebody earning seven or eight figures. Missing actual game time carries a much higher cost.

